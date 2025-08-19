Plan offers free domestic flights to 200,000 foreign arrivals

Business groups say give-away may help 'to some extent'

Passengers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport. The Tourism and Sports Ministry plans to offer free domestic flight tickets to 200,000 foreign arrivals to boost tourism nationwide over a three-month period. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Tourism and Sports Ministry plans to offer free domestic flight tickets to 200,000 foreign arrivals to boost tourism nationwide over a three-month period.

The ministry expects the give-away to generate 8.8 billion baht in revenue from a budget of 700 million baht, but it still needs cabinet approval.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said the campaign was themed “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights”, and would encourage foreign tourists to visit secondary destinations.

Japan had used a similar strategy, providing free domestic seats to tourists, earlier this year.

He said foreigners holding an international flight ticket would be able to claim one round-trip domestic flight ticket with 20 kilogrammes of baggage for free on six Thai carriers - Thai Airways, Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet.

The free tickets would be offered when tourists book international flights directly with airlines or online travel agents.

"This is an exclusive campaign for foreign visitors who haven’t yet booked a ticket," said Mr Sorawong.

The ministry plans to propose the scheme to the cabinet for approval next week, seeking 700 million baht from the central budget, he said.

The programme is scheduled to run from September to November, with a government subsidy of 1,750 baht per one-way ticket, or 3,500 baht for a round-trip ticket, for each tourist.

Punlop Saejew, vice-president of the Chiang Mai Chamber of Commerce, said the campaign would help tourism to some extent, although the arrival flow was already strong during high season.

He said the campaign would be more effective if launched during the low season.

Mr Punlop suggested the government allocate funds to help domestic airfares, which remain a barrier for travellers because of the high cost.

Rungroj Santadvanit, president of the lower northeastern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, said northeastern provinces may not benefit as much from this scheme, as they are not top destinations for foreign tourists, even though Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani have domestic flights from Bangkok.

Apart from free flights, Mr Rungroj said authorities should plan marketing strategies and activities tailored to target markets of each location.

For example, Buri Ram should promote sports and marathons as a sports tourism hub, while Ubon Ratchathani could highlight attractions along the Mekong River.

He said northern provinces should attract more nature lovers from Australia and New Zealand, and the South should draw beach-loving visitors from Scandinavia.

“More importantly, the government must ensure tourism safety and clearly communicate which areas are safe to visit, especially amid the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia border tensions,” said Mr Rungroj.

As of Aug 17, 20.8 million foreign tourists have visited Thailand this year, a decrease of 7% year-on-year. The largest market was China with 2.9 million arrivals.