Forbes Under 30 Summit Asia to be held in Bangkok

Young entrepreneurs and trailblazers from across Asia-Pacific to share ideas and inspiration

Forbes will host its Under 30 Summit Asia in Bangkok from Sept 10-12, bringing together hundreds of young entrepreneurs and innovators from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The three-day event will feature alumni from the past decade of Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 Asia lists participating in panel discussions, networking sessions and cultural activities.

Held under the theme “Jumpstarting The Future”, the summit will feature game-changers sharing insights on how to navigate the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing landscape and cultivate a growth mindset in an uncertain world.

Programme and Speakers

The main programme on Sept 11 will address key topics including artificial intelligence, investment trends, sustainability, innovation and personal growth.

Thai entertainer and entrepreneur Bright (Vachirawit Chivaaree) and Singaporean rapper-entrepreneur Yung Raja are among the confirmed keynote speakers, who will discuss their experiences bridging the entertainment and business worlds.

The speaker lineup includes several Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia honourees, including Andy Chan of Qupital, Rashid Khan from Yellow.AI, Rachel Hu of CambioML, and Ryan Gersava from Virtualahan, among others.

Exhibition and Cultural Events

A Discovery Area will showcase innovations from 30 Under 30 Asia listees, featuring products from companies such as Moom Health and motoguo, alongside demonstrations of bionic arms, AI-powered wearable cameras, and electric motorcycles.

The summit’s Food and Music Festival will showcase emerging Asian talent. Performers include Yung Raja, Indian singer-songwriter Pavithra Chari and the Singaporean artist Shazza. Culinary demonstrations will be led by 30 Under 30 honourees Chef Ardy Ferguson from Hong Kong and Vinesh Johny, founder of the Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts in India.

Sponsorship

Bangkok Bank serves as principal sponsor, with Charoen Pokphand Group as corporate sponsor. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is supporting the event, while Thai Beverage Public Company is backing the summit’s Bangkok Soiree.

Further details about speakers and the complete programme are available at www.forbesunder30summitasia.com