CPN to open first phase of Central Park

Listen to this article

The new shopping centre is part of the Dusit Central Park mixed-use development.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN), Thailand's leading real estate developer, plans to open the first phase of Central Park, its 43rd shopping centre, on Sept 4, targeting 25 million visitors per year.

The new mall is part of the Dusit Central Park mixed-use development covering 130,000 square metres of gross building area.

Dusit Central Park includes a shopping centre, office tower, a hotel and residences, with a total investment of 46 billion baht and spanning 23 rai of land, while the Central Park brand comprises both the shopping centre and office tower, according to CPN.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer at CPN, said the first phase of Central Park will be launched on Sept 4 under the concept "Here for All of You", with a focus on gastronomy.

The highlight events include "Edible Exhibition", transforming Central Park into an immersive art experience where the building itself becomes edible art.

This will be followed by the full opening celebration this November, featuring even more global brands, according to CPN.

The company aims to introduce world-class gastronomy as Asia's new culinary landmark, shaping a new city culture through international restaurants, art and fashion events, and dedicated spaces for curated happenings that will inspire new lifestyle trends all year round.

After the grand opening, Central Park is expected to welcome more than 25 million visitors annually, or 70,000 visitors a day including both Thais and foreign tourists, he said.

Kunayudh Dej-udom, asset director at Central Park, said the development blends urban living with nature at its prime location near Silom and Rama IV roads, opposite Lumpini Park.

Central Park is designed with future flexibility to support evolving urban lifestyles, and all four components -- shopping centre, hotel, office and residences -- are interconnected with green spaces, including the 7-rai roof park.

The mall plans to offer more than 550 leading brands, including for the first time in Thailand Kiwamiya, a teppanyaki restaurant renowned for its authentic wagyu steak from Japan; Koubai, a premium shabu-shabu; Long Jing Chinese fusion cuisine from Hangzhou; and Super Matcha, a premium green tea from South Korea.

Some eateries are offering new concepts, while others are listed in the Michelin Guide and 70 street food legends will be featured, said Mr Nattakit.

The company aims to create a legendary landmark that drives Bangkok's potential to become both a world-class metropolis and one of the world's most liveable cities, he said.