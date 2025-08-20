Cabinet greenlights draft credit guarantee bill

Listen to this article

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul

The cabinet approved the draft National Credit Guarantee Agency (NaCGA) Bill yesterday, which enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access loans at lower costs.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul, NaCGA will be a state agency and not a government department or state-owned enterprise, assessing risks and providing credit guarantees for people applying for loans from commercial banks, state-owned specialised financial institutions and non-bank lenders.

Loan applicants are required to first contact NaCGA to request a credit guarantee before submitting an application to a financial institution.

NaCGA assesses the borrower's credit risk based on individual risk evaluation and risk-based pricing, using databases and credit risk models developed from financial and alternative data.

The agency then issues a credit guarantee certificate to the borrower for a small fee based on their risk level, with support from the government and cost-sharing financial institutions.

The borrower submits this certificate to financial institutions when applying for a loan.

If the financial institution grants the loan, NaCGA has already guaranteed part or all of the borrower's credit risk.

If the borrower defaults, NaCGA bears some risk with the financial institution under agreed-upon conditions.

According to Mr Paopoom, NaCGA funding consists of government subsidies, guarantee fees from businesses, and contributions from commercial banks and specialised financial institutions, proportionally determined under certain conditions, ensuring the agency is not solely dependent on state budget.

Under this draft law, the government will provide initial capital of 10 billion baht for NaCGA, sourced from the central fund of the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation and from the Specialized Financial Institutions Development Fund.

The Finance Ministry emphasises expanding access to funding and strengthening business capabilities, especially for SMEs.

The establishment of NaCGA not only enhances the existing public credit guarantee mechanism but also creates a new ecosystem for business financing in Thailand -- promoting and developing the competitiveness of the private sector, said Mr Paopoom.