Ambulance project a boon for emergency response teams

A fleet of ambulances prepares for an emergency response campaign during the New Year holiday period at the Public Health Ministry in December 2023. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has launched a 5G ambulance project to upgrade Thailand's emergency medical services.

The initiative is a collaboration with the Public Health Ministry, involving 17 emergency medical units nationwide that is also piloting three core technologies -- telemedicine, medical technology and safety technology -- in 40 advanced emergency ambulances to enhance their medical services operations.

The project is expected to provide timely medical services to over 56,000 additional patients a year, according to Piyanuch Wutthisorn, the ministry's deputy permanent secretary.

Ms Piyanuch said the 5G ambulance project fully integrates the 5G system and digital medical devices in the emergency ambulances.

The project is a key initiative that could be seamlessly integrated with other health-related programmes, she said.

The project serves not only as a model for smart emergency medicine but also as an effective operation for faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive healthcare coverage, she added.

There are several health service development projects currently in operation under the DES Ministry and Public Health Ministry and related organisations, such as the national health cloud, which enables secure access to information across all service units. This has significantly reduced emergency response times.

Nuttapon Nummanphatcharin, president of Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), said the 5G ambulance project will provide a connection to ambulance data for instant and precise telemedical consultations.

The project is also developing the skills of personnel to address emergency medical service challenges such as communication issues, delays in incident reporting, and gaps in critical patient information, ultimately improving survival rates.

He added that in the first phase, depa will upgrade 40 ambulances -- both in terms of advanced life support and basic life support -- serving 17 hospitals in 11 provinces.