Data lake to assist with fiscal policies

The Finance Ministry's large database, also known as a data lake, is expected to help it design fiscal policies tailored to the specific needs of different regions of the country, says finance permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit.

People in various regions of Thailand have different needs, and the data lake being developed by the ministry will allow the government to craft policies that better match each area, he said.

"The data lake is important because without a sufficiently large database, artificial intelligence [AI] systems cannot function," said Mr Lavaron.

He said the data lake, which will be second in size to the Provincial Administration Department's database, will consolidate information about up to 60.8 million people and 600,000 businesses countrywide. This data covers deposits, taxes, credit bureau records, insurance, student loans (from the Student Loan Fund), postal services, and information from the seven state-owned financial institutions.

The ministry recently signed an agreement to integrate Thai citizens' health data from the Public Health Ministry into the data lake.

The next step is to incorporate additional data such as electricity and water usage, social security records, farmer information, and data on vulnerable groups into the system to give the ministry a comprehensive database, said Mr Lavaron.

In addition to supporting government policymaking, the database should enhance the efficiency of tax collection, he said.

For example, by linking information between the Revenue Department and the Customs Department, authorities can more effectively detect tax evasion, said Mr Lavaron. If a business evades import duties, its revenues will increase and the Revenue Department would likely be required to investigate its tax filings.

Before the database is completed, one of the ministry's "Quick Win" initiatives is the Ari Score system -- a personal credit assessment tool for borrowing from financial institutions. Unlike with the traditional credit bureau, this system draws on a broader range of data such as household utility usage (electricity and water) to help small borrowers gain easier access to formal credit.

Meanwhile, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, public health permanent secretary, said the ministry plans to extend its goal for the average Thai lifespan to 100 years by next year, up from 70-80 years at present.

Extending people's lifespans involves multiple factors such as healthcare, social conditions and financial well-being, he said. Good health must go hand-in-hand with financial security, said Dr Opas.