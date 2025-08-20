Facebook, regulator unite to aid small firms with AI

Listen to this article

Ms Arther says the company's skills development programme aims to empower micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses across Thailand.

Facebook Thailand has teamed up with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to develop businesses in the digital era.

The NBTC has launched digital marketing skills training courses through its 2,184 USO Net and USO WRAP internet service centres nationwide under the "Meta Live Skilling: Unlocking Growth with AI for SMBs" project. The project offers courses on Meta AI and ad solutions for SME growth.

According to Taabeer Arther, regional lead of policy programs at Meta, Thailand is the first country in Southeast Asia to benefit from the collaboration through which the company is offering this curriculum to SMEs, with the goal of expanding it to other nations in the region to use AI to enhance digital marketing.

Thailand was chosen as the first country in the region due to its strong SME base, she said.

More SMEs are using Facebook's Reels channel to advertise their products. The strength of Reels is in its global presence, allowing content to be distributed globally, said Ms Arther.

However, Reels is not an e-commerce platform, so viewers or businesses using the channel for advertising can access the product's e-commerce channel directly, with no merchant fees.

"Our skills development programme aims to empower micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses across Thailand -- including in remote areas -- by providing the tools, training, and support their need to leverage technology in driving business growth," she said.

NBTC board chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck said the project aligns with the NBTC's mission to provide universal and socially beneficial basic telecommunications services.

The NBTC established nine urgent policies to drive the NBTC's operations. One of them is to promote USO Net centres nationwide as e-commerce hubs.

This aims to enhance community capacity as learning centres, foster career development, and generate income.

This demonstrates the commercial potential of communities and prepares them for digital marketing, he added.

Dr Sarana said the Meta course content would cover advertising management to enhance business potential, including understanding and selecting the right advertising methods.

The course will focus on setting and designing processes for effective consumer behaviour. This will enable in-depth understanding of consumer behaviour to develop businesses, respond to marketing efforts, and understand branding.

According to the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion, there are 3.2 million SMEs in Thailand, representing 99.5% of all businesses. These comprise: 84% very small enterprises, 14% small enterprises, and 1% medium-sized enterprises.