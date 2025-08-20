More easing only if growth outlook dims: Bank of Thailand

Central bank does not have much room left for easing, says official

An aerial view of Bangkok’s high-rise residential and office buildings. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thailand’s central bank would need to see a “significant material deterioration” in its economic growth outlook, or face unexpected shocks, to justify additional rate cuts beyond the three reductions it has made this year, a top official said.

The Bank of Thailand’s (BoT) monetary policy stance remains accommodative, and the rate panel has considered hits to growth from US tariffs starting the second half, Deputy Governor Piti Disyatat said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday. Mr Piti, who is part of the BoT’s seven-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said a quarter-point cut last week factored in tight financial conditions and greater clarity on the trade front following the settlement of US tariffs.

The policymakers voted unanimously last week to cut the benchmark rate to 1.5% — bringing the total reductions to 100 basis points since October — to help ease the burden for export-reliant businesses facing hits from US tariffs. Still, many analysts expect the easing to continue, given a weak economic backdrop and negative consumer prices.

“It would have to be a substantial revision in the growth outlook to the downside, or some kind of unexpected shock that is not right now in the forecast” for the BoT to cut rates again, Mr Piti said. “And right now the contours of the economic development have been broadly in line with what we have anticipated.”

Standard Chartered Plc expected a 50-basis-point cut at the next meeting on Oct 8, while Nomura Holdings forecast the terminal rate to go lower than 1%. Domestic political uncertainty, recent dovish comments from the MPC, incoming BoT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn’s potentially dovish stance and likely calls for rate cuts by the government are among the reasons backing analysts’ call for further easing.

The central bank does not have much room left for easing, Mr Piti said, adding that BoT’s policy rate has been below 1.5% only on three occasions in the past 25 years, with two of them during the global financial crisis.

“So, 1.5% is quite a low rate for Thailand historically. And the second thing that is very important to note is that the slowdown in the economy, or the sluggish growth for the past few years, is due mainly to structural factors,” Mr Piti said.

‘No constraint’

“Monetary policy can only do so much, and I think the MPC wanted to make sure that monetary policy is not a constraint on growth,” he added.

Data released on Monday showed Thai economic growth slowed to 2.8% in the second quarter, from 3.2% in the prior three months. The outstanding loan portfolio in the second quarter also contracted for a fourth consecutive quarter as banks remained cautious in lending to small businesses and consumers while companies stayed focused on debt deleveraging amid a weak economic outlook.

Headline inflation has been in negative territory since April and consistently undershot the central bank’s 1% to 3% target range throughout this year. The core gauge, which strips out volatile fuel and fresh food prices, has cooled for two straight months.

The BoT easing last week prompted major Thai banks to match the central bank’s reduction, marking the first time in the current easing cycle that lenders have fully passed on a BoT rate cut, compared to around 40% during the previous three moves.

The Thai baht has surged around 5% this year, prompting some ministers and business groups to call for the central bank to weaken the currency to boost exports and tourism — the nation’s biggest drivers of growth.

Mr Piti said the BoT does not target any particular level for the local currency and has intervened in the market from time to time to ease excessive volatility triggered by non-fundamental factors.