IT glitch pushes Singapore Grab fares past $1,000

Singapore ride-hailing users got a rude shock on Wednesday after prices on the Grab app jumped about a hundred times from the usual rates, with short trips within the city costing $1,000 or more.

The Grab app showed fares in the hundreds or thousands of dollars briefly in the early afternoon in the city-state, with users in neighbouring Malaysia reporting similar increases.

A Grab spokesperson attributed the elevated rates to a temporary display glitch. Fares went back to normal as of about 12.20pm Singapore time.

Grab, in which US-based Uber is a shareholder, is the leading ride provider in its home market and countries including Thailand and Malaysia. Uber left the region in 2018 in exchange for a stake in Grab, which is now locked in fierce competition against GoTo Group of Indonesia and other smaller rivals.

“We encountered a temporary system issue that led to abnormally high prices being wrongly displayed in our app,” Grab said in a statement.

“The issue has been resolved, and the app is now functioning as usual. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused.”