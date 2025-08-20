Flat-rate interest for leasing on the way out

Listen to this article

A consumer receives advice at the Debt Clinic booth set up by the Bank of Thailand at the 2024 Money Expo in Bangkok.

The use of flat-rate interest calculation in the vehicle leasing business should be scrapped in the interest of fairness to borrowers, according to a government committee tasked with addressing household debt.

According to Kittiratt Na-Ranong, an adviser to the committee, interest charges in the leasing business — whether for automobile or motorcycle hire-purchase — should be calculated using an effective interest rate instead of the flat-rate method that charges interest on fixed principal.

The committee is expected to address eight categories of household debt, including debt with financial institutions, informal debt, credit card debt, loans to teachers, and student loans.

Mr Kittiratt, a former finance minister, said the leasing interest proposal and other debt relief measures would be submitted soon to the prime minister for consideration.

He said the flat-rate interest method may have been suitable in the past, when systems to calculate the effective rate were not yet efficient. However, today such calculations can be done easily and accurately, and the leasing industry should shift to the fairer effective-rate method, said Mr Kittiratt.

He also discussed restructuring debt in auto and motorcycle leasing. Under current practices, when the economy is weak and borrowers miss three consecutive instalment payments, lenders repossess the vehicles.

Leasing businesses should instead have debt restructuring mechanisms similar to those of financial institutions to support debtors in difficulty, said Mr Kittiratt.

For some cases, he said tackling household debt problems will require legal amendments. For example, if civil servants (other than military officers, police and prosecutors) fall into debt and are declared bankrupt in civil court, the current law requires their dismissal from government service.

Mr Kittiratt suggested amending the law so that civilian officials receive the same protection as police, military officers and prosecutors.

GHB rules under scrutiny

The committee also said the Government Housing Bank (GHB) should revise its lending rules. For instance, if a borrower repaid a substantial portion of a mortgage such as half, the bank should allow the borrower to apply for an additional loan to pay off other creditors.

Current GHB regulations do not allow this. Additional loans are permitted only for furniture purchases or home renovations, with the home used as collateral.

According to the latest household debt report by the National Economic and Social Development Council, in the fourth quarter of 2024 household debt totalled 16.42 trillion baht, an increase of 0.2% year-on-year.

Stricter lending practices among commercial banks caused the household debt-to-GDP ratio to fall to 88.4% from 88.9% in the previous quarter.

Household credit quality deteriorated, with personal loans overdue by more than 90 days in the National Credit Bureau’s database reaching 1.22 trillion baht, equivalent to 8.94% of total loans, up from 8.78% in the previous quarter.