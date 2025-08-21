Kosol-Ampa frets over trade barriers

Despite the 19% US tariff on Thai goods, sauce manufacturer Kosol-Ampa Co Ltd is concerned about potential trade uncertainties, including barriers imposed on Brics member countries.

Although Thailand is only a Brics partner country, Krit Kongchayasukkawat, deputy managing director of Kosol-Ampa, based in Chon Buri province, is concerned some countries might add trade barriers for Brics countries, which would impact Thai exports.

Last year exports accounted for 40% of the company's sales.

The US is the main export market, accounting for 47% of export sales in 2024, followed by Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Canada.

The 19% tariff on Thai goods may increase retail prices in the US by US$1-2 per bottle, and the company expects higher prices to impact American retail consumers.

However, among Asian consumers in the US, who already face rising prices on imported goods, the effect may be less as they will continue to use chilli sauce.

Mr Krit said Thailand's reciprocal tariff rate is slightly better than the 20% imposed on Vietnamese products. However, Vietnam enjoys advantages in production costs, such as cheaper labour, allowing it to export condiments to the US, set the same retail price as Thai products, but enjoy higher margins.

To stay competitive in the US, the company plans to highlight the safety and quality of its ingredients.

The company aims to promote the versatility of its products -- not only as dipping sauces but also as condiments for cooking, such as using chilli sauce in sukiyaki broth.

Kosol-Ampa is pushing into the Australian and New Zealand markets, partly due to uncertainty over trade tariffs.

In Australia, the company sees growth potential because of the large Asian population, including Thais, which supports demand through Asian grocery stores.

Mr Krit urged the government to closely monitor the influx of Chinese goods, warning that some may be re-exported from Thailand without proper regulation. Such practices could damage Thai exports if foreign authorities impose penalties or tariffs on Thai products.

He also expressed concern over the government's plan to raise the daily minimum wage, saying higher wages would inevitably push up product prices.

"It is okay to raise the minimum wage if the economy is strong. But now the economy is weak and the government is unstable," he said.

Earlier this year, local media reported that the Excise Department was considering a salt tax based on the sodium content in food products.

Mr Krit said there has been no clear guideline or public hearing on the proposal so far, but he speculated that the company's products would likely not fall under the scope of this tax.