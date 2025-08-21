Chinese media users wielding greater influence in Thailand

Listen to this article

WeChat Pay for online bookings is available at Centara hotels. This online payment platform is used to facilitate financial transactions for products and services.

Chinese media users in Thailand are quietly transforming into one of the country's most powerful consumer groups, wielding both cultural influence and financial muscle, according to a new survey.

For Thai brands, this shift presents a rare opportunity to tap into a highly engaged, big-spending audience whose preferences can accelerate growth, strengthen visibility and open new channels of cross-border influence.

The survey, conducted from March 13-20 by EternityX Marketing Technology and iResearch, a business research firm, interviewed 800 people in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. The respondents were all long-term residents or citizens with Chinese roots who actively use Chinese digital platforms.

The findings highlight Chinese media users in Thailand as a fast-growing, digitally savvy, and culturally influential group. Nearly half (47%) spend more than US$7,000 (about 231,000 baht) a year on premium products, higher than respondents in Singapore (42%) and Malaysia (43%).

Their purchasing behaviour and lifestyle orientation are increasingly shaping market trends, creating significant opportunities for Thai businesses, noted the survey.

"This consumer group has become 'aspiration trailblazers', pioneers of lifestyle trends," said Charlene Ree, chief executive and founder of EternityX.

"They are lifestyle-oriented, digitally connected and highly influenced by social media. Businesses can no longer afford to overlook their impact."

Deric Wong, global chief business officer at EternityX, said these consumers represent more than just buying power.

"They are a cultural bridge, an economic driver and a tech-native generation redefining how businesses approach Southeast Asia," he said. "If you win their hearts in Thailand, you gain an unpaid media army back in China."

Thailand emerged as the region's strongest hub for Chinese platforms, with 78% of users engaging daily, compared with 70% in Singapore and 71% in Malaysia. Their decisions are heavily shaped by social influence, with key opinion leaders, peer reviews and influencer campaigns often outweighing traditional advertising.

In terms of preferences, alcoholic beverages, cosmetics and electronics top their shopping lists. Payment flexibility is also essential. Up to 54% prefer brands that accept Chinese payment platforms, while 11% abandon purchases if such options are missing. WeChat Pay, already adopted by 45% of users in Thailand, exemplifies this shift.

This spending power is further fuelled by a surge in Chinese investment, both from mainland China and Taiwan, amounting to 109 billion baht in 2024, a 43.1% increase, creating more than 30,000 jobs.

Chinese buyers also account for 10.8% of condo ownership in Thailand, and the number of Chinese students in Thai universities grew by 455% between 2013 and 2023.

EternityX found promotions in simplified Chinese were able to raise purchasing intent by 43%, underscoring the importance of cultural adaptation.

"Translation alone is not enough, it must be emotionally resonant and culturally connected," said Mr Wong. "Thai brands must stay true to their identity while tailoring content to Chinese digital formats and respecting Chinese digital culture and its restrictions on exaggerated claims."

Some Thai brands are already capitalising. Mistine became China's top sunscreen brand on Tmall, capturing a 34% market share through anime-inspired packaging and influencer-driven campaigns. Premium skincare brand Harnn boosted exports to China by 24% in 2023 by highlighting Thai jasmine oil as "more precious than gold".

Despite a slowdown in Chinese tourist arrivals, EternityX sees long-term promise. "They are not just a niche. They are Thailand's next growth engine," said Mr Wong.