YouTube Shopping, Shopee tie-up thriving

Thailand's e-commerce sector continues to grow due to intensifying market competition, fuelled by rising video commerce and competition in providing faster delivery times.

YouTube Shopping recently celebrated its first anniversary in Thailand and the first anniversary of its partnership with Shopee in the Thai market.

This partnership has contributed to a surge of more than 400% in its shopping-related viewing time.

Additionally, 35% of eligible creators have signed up to its affiliate programme.

"We are building the next growth path for creators, who have become the most influential drivers of culture, connection, and commerce," said Sapna Chadha, vice-president of Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier at Google, the owner of YouTube.

There are 1,300 YouTube channels in Thailand that have over 1 million subscribers, a 30% increase over the number of channels falling into this category last year, highlighting the thriving creator ecosystem.

YouTube launched YouTube Shopping in Thailand in October last year, making Thailand the fourth market in the world and the second within Southeast Asia.

YouTube Shopping is now an integral part of the shopping journey, with overall video commerce platforms in Southeast Asia quadrupling in size over the past two years, now making up 20% of all e-commerce transactions in the region.

YouTube continues to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as Gemini, to help creators bring ideas to life, empowering their creative journey.

Ms Chadha cited an Ipsos survey that revealed that online users are 98% more likely to trust the recommendations of creators on YouTube, compared to any other social platform. The rate of trust in Thailand specifically stood at 83%.

"This trust inspires action and purchasing confidence, making creators not just entertainers, but powerful and trusted advisors," she added.

YouTube also supports different formats and screens, from quick Shorts on mobile phones to long form videos on TV.

Ms Chadha added that YouTube has seen growth in its TV viewership double over the last three years.

The YouTube Partner Program, launched in Thailand in 2014, has established a sustainable pathway for creators to monetise their content. Globally, YouTube paid more than US$70 billion to creators, artists, and media companies during the period 2021-2023.

Mukpim Anantachai, head of YouTube Partnerships in Thailand, said that with one-third of eligible creators earning even more from the YouTube Shopping affiliate programme, it shows that creators see the power of integrating commerce and content.

"The first year was about building the foundations. In the years to come we aim to attract more creators to participate in the programme," she added.

YouTube has introduced new features to make creating shopping content easier, including Stickers on Shorts, which adds an engaging visual pop-up to tagged products for instant shopping.

Another feature is Timestamps, which show shopping tags precisely at the moment products are showcased, and a new Chrome Extension allows creators to easily save products from Shopee to tag in their videos later.

Kongkrit Lawlertratana, head of marketing commercial at Shopee Thailand, said the impact of the YouTube Shopping-Shopee partnership enabled participating brands to achieve 1.7 times traffic growth, 1.6 times buyer number growth, and 3.3 times sales growth in the first half of 2025.

YouTube buyers are a unique addition to Shopee, with 60% of male users aged over 25, and 40% based in Bangkok.

Top products among males are mobile accessories, home improvement, and motorcycle spare parts, while those among females are skincare, kitchen and dining and laundry supplies.

Shopee is also focusing on increasing the speed of delivery times. It has offered instant delivery within four hours on the same day by leveraging its ShopeeFood riders. It also offers next day delivery in Bangkok to serve a new trend among shoppers.

E-commerce has now penetrated 95% of Thai internet users and generates 875 billion baht in gross merchandise value (GMV).

Thailand e-commerce still has an opportunity for growth as it accounts for only 12-14% of the total retail sector, compared to China, where it accounts for 25% of that country's total retail sector.

In terms of growth, local online shopping is projected to grow by over 9% in 2026, while offline retail is expected to expand 4%, said Mr Kongkrit.

In another development, Shopee recently announced an increase in the sales transaction fee imposed on merchants within a range of 0.6-1%, depending on the product category.

It has also introduced a 1 baht per order Platform Infrastructure Fee. The two rates will be effective as of mid-September.

Mr Kongkrit said the increasing transaction fee of e-commerce operators would be reinvested in order to enhance their operations.

Meanwhile, TikTok announced a new policy for sellers. For orders placed on business days before noon, orders must be shipped on the same day. This new policy will be effective as of Oct 1.

Paul Srivorakul, group chief executive of aCommerce, told the Bangkok Post that Shopee is competing fiercely with TikTok.

Shopee increasing the transaction fee now as brands are planning for their 2026 budget is making brands shift a greater proportion of their budget to TikTok, he noted.

He expects an acceleration in growth of TikTok shops at the expense of Lazada and Shopee in 2026.

According to research house Momentum Works, the GMV of e-commerce in Thailand in 2024 was $23.5 billion, of which Shopee held a 51% share, Lazada a 25% share and TikTok a 24% share.