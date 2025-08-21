Viriyah hikes health premiums

Listen to this article

Mrs Thavikan, centre, said Viriyah will increase health insurance premiums next year to cope with skyrocketing medical inflation and a rising loss ratio.

Viriyah Insurance, Thailand's largest motor insurer, is planning to increase health insurance premiums by 20% for children and 10% for general policyholders from next year, citing a sharp rise in medical inflation and higher loss ratios.

Assistant managing director Thavikan Techataveesup said the medical inflation and higher loss ratios are especially noticeable for paediatric claims, with inflation in some cases exceeding 200%.

The company also expects to introduce co-payment health insurance plans next year to help manage rising healthcare costs, she said.

Viriyah's insurance portfolio continues to grow faster than the industry average, despite a broader economic slowdown, said Mrs Thavikan.

The health insurance segment expanded by around 10% this year, supported by heightened health awareness and the need for diversified healthcare coverage.

Viriyah has more than 1 million active policies, primarily in motor insurance, along with around 40,000 health insurance policies and 100,000 accident insurance policies.

The company's motor insurance business continues to outperform the industry thanks to strong customer confidence and service quality, Mrs Thavikan said.

Meanwhile, Viriyah's travel insurance business posted growth of more than 20%, with policy values reaching 2-3 billion baht as consumers increasingly recognise travel-related risks such as flight delays, baggage loss, war and natural disasters.

In addition to strengthening its core businesses, Viriyah continues to expand its lifestyle benefits programme under the "Viriyah Privileges" platform.

The latest campaign, "A Trip to the Ancient City: A Memorable Experience", offers customers exclusive access to Muang Boran (The Ancient City), aiming to enhance value for customers and create incentives to purchase insurance policies.

Policyholders who register via Viriyah's Line Official account can enjoy free admission (one ticket per policy) or receive a 50% discount on adult tickets for up to five people. The campaign runs until March 31, 2026.

"Muang Boran has been extensively renovated, offering new family-friendly attractions, beautiful photo spots, and dedicated event spaces that match lifestyle trends," said Mrs Thavikan.

"We believe this campaign provides meaningful added value beyond insurance coverage."

Viriyah has built a wide network of more than 80 brand partners across 2,800 outlets nationwide, spanning transport, food and beverage, travel, healthcare, beauty, entertainment, retail and digital platforms.

The company expects more than 100,000 customers to take advantage of Viriyah Privileges over the next year.

"Our goal is not only to provide protection through insurance policies, but also to deliver experiences and lifestyle benefits that truly enhance the value we offer to our customers," she said.