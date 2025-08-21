Border fight shifts focus to machines

Thousands of Cambodian workers pass through Ban Laem checkpoint in Chantaburi's Pong Nam Ron district amid the ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. Ban Laem Border Market Facebook Page

The sharp decrease in Cambodian workers in Thailand is prompting local manufacturers to speed up plans to replace human labourers with machinery, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The number of Cambodian workers who returned home as a result of the ongoing Thai-Cambodian territorial conflict caused concern in several industries, including construction and agribusiness, as many employees made a swift decision without advance notice, noted the federation.

"We expect this labour shortage to have only a short-term impact," said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI.

"Many factories are adjusting by hiring more migrant workers from other countries, including Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos."

The government can help by signing more memorandums of understanding with neighbouring countries to import more foreign workers, he said.

For the long term, Mr Kriengkrai said companies can adapt to fewer labourers by investing more in automation, enabling them to cut costs and enhance production efficiency.

Thailand has roughly 3 million migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, including some without work licences. Workers from Myanmar account for more than 2.9 million of such labourers.

"The FTI wants the government to negotiate with Myanmar and Laos to import more legal workers to work in key business sectors, especially construction, food processing and agriculture, to replace Cambodian workers," he said.

"We think it is difficult to restore diplomatic ties with Cambodia at this moment."

The FTI is monitoring the impact of the territorial conflict on Thai companies operating businesses in Cambodia.

Cambodian workers are needed in labour-intensive industries, including production of garments and shoes.

The conflict between Thailand and Cambodia was among the negative factors that dented business confidence, causing the Thai Industries Sentiment Index to decrease to 86.6 points in July, the lowest level since October 2024, according to the FTI. The index tallied 87.7 points in June when the dispute seriously affected border trade and sparked grave concern among local manufacturers who were unsure of the amount of time it would take to settle the dispute.