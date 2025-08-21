True utilises AI to boost mobile signal at border

Listen to this article

True Corporation has deployed its AI-CODC (cell outage detection and compensation) system, an artificial intelligence-powered solution for monitoring and managing base station signals, aiming to enhance the performance and stability of networks along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Operating in real time under unattended conditions, the AI-CODC system is designed for special control areas that are difficult or impossible for network engineers to access due to the ongoing border conflict.

The system ensures people in the area continue to receive high-quality communication services without interruption.

Despite tensions along several border provinces, True remains committed to maintaining network services and base station operations, so that customers can rely on consistent and efficient connectivity.

The system functions as a self-healing network, utilising AI to automatically monitor and manage networks in real time without requiring manual intervention, according to the company.

In cases where a base station experiences issues or outages, the system automatically adjusts beams from neighbouring base stations to compensate for coverage gaps.

This ensures continuous service availability while reducing the need for engineers to enter high-risk areas, thereby safeguarding personnel while maintaining reliable service quality for local communities.

"Providing uninterrupted service is our primary focus. Implementing AI-CODC to manage networks in high-risk border provinces reflects our commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable services nationwide, even under the most challenging circumstances," said Prathet Tankuranun, chief technology and information security officer at True.

"We are continuing to ensure the safety of our teams working across the country."

He said the company complies with the regulations of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) for managing mobile towers and service areas along the border.

True has already carried out required measures, including dismantling towers, removing equipment, and reducing the height of certain facilities in multiple border provinces, to ensure mobile signals are not transmitted outside Thailand, said Mr Prathet.

The company is committed to maintaining efficient 5G and 4G coverage so people can remain connected during crises, he said.

True is working with government agencies and the NBTC to help reduce the difficulties arising from the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

The company is monitoring developments through a specialised task force at its Business and Network Intelligence Center, which uses AI systems to manage networks 24 hours a day.