Fortinet pinpoints cybersecurity trends

Unified security platforms, agentic artificial intelligence (AI)-powered security systems and post-quantum cryptography are the current cybersecurity trends, according to Supakorn Kungpisdan, the new country manager of Fortinet Thailand.

The Thai cybersecurity market is worth around US$450 million and is forecast to post double-digit growth this year, he said.

"Fortinet is committed to continuous investment in its technology, expanding its team and strengthening its vast community of partners and technical experts who play a critical role in customer support and solution delivery," Mr Supakorn told the Bangkok Post.

He assumed the post on July 16 and has 24 years of experience in the IT and cybersecurity industries, including a stint as managing director of Cyber Elite Co Ltd, a company under the Benchachinda Group.

Mr Supakorn said he does not think his new role at Fortinet is much different from his previous posts at other companies as he focuses on the leadership role of providing strategic oversight to his organisations, focusing on growth and market exposure over the next five years.

He said his experience involved working closely with customers, giving him a deep understanding of their business strategies and challenges.

Mr Supakorn encourages the team to move beyond merely discussing technology, engaging customers in business-oriented conversations that map solutions to their business roadmaps.

The company is expanding its customer base among large enterprises, healthcare and the government.

He said there is a significant market trend of customers reducing the number of security vendors they use, opting for fewer and larger vendors who can offer comprehensive product lines.

"From my personal experience, enterprises are reducing the number of vendors they use from over 100 to 20," said Mr Supakorn.

He said Fortinet has an extensive portfolio of over 60 product lines and its integrated FortiOS platform allows the products to work seamlessly together.

The trend among enterprises of using fewer IT vendors has lead to increased deal sizes and customer "stickiness", said Mr Supakorn.

Another trend is secure networking -- bundling network capabilities into security devices. This brings a unified, platform-based approach that brings together visibility, automation and resilience.

Forrester's Total Economic Impact study found that Fortinet's integrated solutions can cut customers' operating costs by up to 40% compared to the traditional multi-vendor approach.

Mr Supakorn said Fortinet emphasises continuous innovation, by integrating AI-powered capabilities, including agentic AI, which allows security systems to understand natural language commands for configuration and automated troubleshooting, significantly reducing human effort and addressing the industry's skill gap.

Furthermore, Fortinet is a frontrunner in post-quantum cryptography, with its latest products providing encryption against attacks by quantum computers, a vital step for long-term data protection.

Post-quantum cryptography is critical in securing data across networks, endpoints and cloud environments by introducing quantum-resistant algorithms that safeguard against future threats.

He said demand for unified secure access service edge is soaring due to the prevalence of hybrid work models, enabling secure access from any location.

In addition, the complexity of modern IT environments is driving strong demand for security operation centre solutions that provide centralised monitoring and visibility across devices.

He pointed out the growing importance of security of operational technology (OT) and the Internet of Things.

OT refers to the hardware and software that monitors and controls devices, processes and infrastructure in industrial settings.

"We are seeing significant projects emerging, particularly in manufacturing and healthcare, where industrial systems and medical devices require specialised protection," said Mr Supakorn.

Despite the challenging economy, cybersecurity continues to grow amid increasing cyberthreats, regulatory requirements and the adoption of new technologies like AI and cloud, he said.

Thailand is also becoming a key location for hyperscale data centres and the adoption of the sovereign AI approach and the government's cloud policy, with all these factors boosting cybersecurity investment in the country, said Mr Supakorn.