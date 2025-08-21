Inflation statistics and household reality

Listen to this article

Thais are experiencing increasing financial stress from the rising cost of living, even as official inflation data suggests a period of deflation, according to a new nationwide survey by Marketbuzzz.

Forty-two percent of Thai citizens identified rising prices as a top concern in their province. This contrasts with government figures showing the Consumer Price Index fell 0.7% year-on-year in July -- the fifth straight month of below-zero readings.

However, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. The cost of essentials -- including housing, food, transport and utilities -- has increased by 15.3% year-on-year, continuing to strain household budgets across the country.

The Marketbuzzz study, conducted with 865 Thais nationwide, reveals how many families are struggling under the weight of everyday expenses, even as wages stagnate. This growing disconnect between official economic indicators and daily realities is especially pronounced among specific groups.

Life-stage pressure: Married couples with children report the highest level of concern at 46%, versus 39% among single individuals.

Age-related strain: Older Thais (55+ years) report the most financial pressure (59%), often due to supporting extended families.

Regional variation: Urban areas like Bangkok report greater concern (54%) than upcountry regions (37%), where cost-management behaviours are more entrenched.

Let's look at some of the numbers behind the survey. According to National Statistical Office data from December 2024 referenced in the study:

18,207 baht: Average monthly household expenditure;

8,000 baht+: Average spent on food and beverages -- 42% of monthly spending;

10,000 baht+: Monthly non-food expenses -- 58% of household spending;

606,378 baht: Average household debt across the country.

INCOME-EXPENDITURE GAP

With the daily minimum wage ranging from only 337 to 400 baht, many Thai families face a widening gap between income and basic living expenses.

"The survey underlines the real pain points -- it's not just about low levels of inflation, it's the rising prices of essential goods and services like housing, utilities, healthcare and transport," said Grant Bertoli, CEO of Marketbuzzz.

"We need a more holistic measure of economic wellbeing. While headline inflation might be flat or negative, the reality is that essential living costs continue to pressure household budgets, and it affects different demographic groups disproportionately," he added.

Many Thais are already adjusting their spending and, in some cases, taking on additional debt to cope with rising expenses -- adding to the ongoing burden of managing household finances.

If the cost of living continues to rise while incomes remain unchanged or decline, the strain on individuals and especially families is likely to intensify, leading to:

Behavioural shifts: Families are already adjusting their spending to avoid increasing debt, but this often means cutting back on essential needs.

Longer-term strain: If incomes continue to stagnate while basic costs rise, the long-term effect will be reduced quality of life, increased debt risk and growing inequality.

The cost of living is more than just a number -- it's a daily reality felt by millions of Thais. This underscores a more holistic approach to truly understand the pressures households face, going beyond headline figures to reflect the real experiences on the ground.

A broader, people-centred approach to measuring economic health is critical -- not just macroeconomic indicators, but also keeping a finger on the pulse on what people are actually experiencing.