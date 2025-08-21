The trade war that did not happen

Listen to this article

Since US President Donald Trump declared "Liberation Day" on April 2, we have come a long way, gaining some understanding of the current trade negotiation dynamics.

First, the tariffs, which US customs statistics confirm are quite real, seem to be absorbed partly by foreign exporters, partly by US importers and mostly by US consumers, who effectively experience a tax increase. In this respect, US real personal consumption growth seems to have come to a complete standstill despite positive asset inflation (which creates a positive wealth effect).

All in all, the evidence confirms the tariffs are somewhat stagflationary for the US economy and deflationary for the rest of the world.

We believe the US administration's rebalancing strategy, led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is to grow the economy out of the current public deficit. This approach to reducing the deficit requires the private sector to borrow again, stepping in as the federal government retrenches.

Trump needs a new private sector credit cycle, and the enabler is affordable loans, which require lower interest rates as housing reached unaffordability levels last seen in 2007 before the residential real estate crash.

The pitfall of this logic is lowering short-term interest rates is beneficial only if long-term rates follow suit. Sowing doubt about the Federal Reserve's independence, as Trump has done on several occasions, is risky in this respect.

PARTY LIKE IT'S 1999

From the depressed level reached in early April, the animal spirits of the market have experienced the fastest and strongest recovery on record, bringing back memories of the boom-and-bust cycle of the dot-com era.

Back in 1999, the market euphoria was underpinned by the rise of the internet and powered by massive central bank liquidity in the wake of the euro introduction, the response to the Asian financial crisis, and the fear of a Y2K information technology blackout.

Today, it is hard to argue the market is carried away by excessively loose monetary policy, since all leading central banks except China have just gone through a rapid normalisation of monetary policy in 2022-23. Short-term rates remain high in the US and might rise even further in Japan.

Meanwhile, the second-quarter US earnings season continues to unfold on a strong note, with the results of the technology giants in the spotlight. Remarkably strong results from the hyperscalers added further momentum to the artificial intelligence (AI) narrative, confirming the capital expenditure cycle is not only intact but also accelerating.

Capex expectations for the key players since Liberation Day were upgraded by 6%, reflecting both increased budget commitments and ongoing infrastructure supply constraints. This backdrop continues to support the broader AI value chain, particularly infrastructure and semiconductor companies that are critical enablers of the buildout.

The big question in most investors' minds now is: "What could cause the AI train to derail?" In our opinion, the first scenario would be a situation where AI infrastructure/data centre supply surpasses demand. We are clearly not there today and probably not for at least the next two quarters, given the commentary around infrastructure supply constraints and increased capex budgets.

The second scenario would be a sharp slowdown in top-line growth, which is realistic based on the Trump tariffs. Yet the US economy and corporate spending have proven remarkably resilient, and revenue growth for the hyperscalers has benefited significantly from AI-supported products, services and user experience.

For now, the AI train continues its fast ride and none of the hyperscalers dares to jump off. With momentum firmly intact, we continue to advocate selective exposure to unique franchises in US technology.

Outside the US, we favour the cyclical and value sectors in Europe, which offer better exposure to domestic recovery and reduced foreign exchange and tariff sensitivity.

STRENGTH IN CHINA

Meanwhile, the onshore and offshore Chinese markets have gained more than 6% and 25% respectively for the year-to-date.

We expect some consolidation of gains in the weeks ahead, especially in the offshore market considering the Hang Seng Index's strong gains since the beginning of the year.

However, this should lend support to another trading window later this year, when domestic policies are expected to step up.

Our overweight stance for the market is more driven by improving bottom-up arguments, even though the top-down macroeconomic challenges persist.

Despite a tough business environment resulting in falling revenue growth, companies showed meaningful improvements in their profitability last year, driven by efficiency gains.

Chinese firms are also raising shareholder returns, similar to their peers in Japan and South Korea.

In addition, thematic ideas such as AI and new consumption are keeping sentiment buoyant in the market.

From a flow perspective, we view the offshore Chinese market as another beneficiary in addition to Europe of diversification flows out of the US.