All eyes on continuing political drama

Local stock market movements in the past week can be divided into two parts. In the first part, the SET Index rebounded to breach the initial resistance at 1,525 and hit the key resistance at 1,540 on better political clarity, despite a potential delay in government formation and the emergence of a new prime ministerial candidate.

Gains were led by beaten-down energy, retail and information and communication technology (ICT) stocks that were expected to be affected by Move Forward Party policies. These stocks had led the market up in the past two weeks amid changing political prospects.

On Wednesday, however, the market consolidated slightly after parliament rejected a motion to propose Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat for a second time. Investors held off pending more political clarity and also kept a wary eye out for street protests.

All eyes will be on parliament this coming Thursday, when the House and Senate will be asked to vote on a Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, after Move Forward stepped aside yesterday.

Following the rebound this week, we anticipate more consolidation next week ahead of a market rally. Key support levels around 1,515 to 1,525 should hold to form a new solid base and back a continuous rebound towards significant technical resistances at the 200-day moving average around 1,575 to 1,580. The main market drivers will be domestic plays that include commerce, industrial estates, power, property, contractors and banks.

Dividend plays are also interesting as many companies tend to announce interim dividends following the release of second-quarter earnings results. Sectors that will likely pay interim dividends with high yields include ICT, property, power and banking.

We have identified 10 dividend plays with solid fundamentals including Property: SIRI (expected dividend yield 5.2%), SPALI (2.7%), LH (2.7%) and SC (2.2%); Energy: PTTEP (2.9%), PTT (2.8%) and WHAUP (2.8%); Banking: KKP (2.9%); ICT: INTUCH (2%) and ADVANC (2%). Among other positive factors:

Political: We anticipate better political clarity this week. If everything moves ahead without any disruption, foreign funds should start flowing back into Thai equities.

Earnings: As we begin to see second-quarter previews from companies in the real sector, we are focussing on three themes:

- Outstanding second-quarter earnings growth: Hotels -- MINT (high season for its hotels in Europe); Finance -- SAWAD (solid loan growth, manageable bad debt); Power -- GULF (new power plants, higher tariffs for small power producers); Transport – BEM and AOT (continuous growth in passengers and tourists); Consumer stocks -- CPALL (robust same-store sales growth and tourism recovery), MEB (strong growth in e-book sales); Property -- SIRI (solid transfer income); Industrial estates -- WHA (upward revision of sales targets expected).

- Companies for which earnings have bottomed out: Beverages -- CBG (higher market share, wider margins on lower production cost); Packaging -- SCGP (resumption of sales growth quarter-on-quarter, lower production and transport costs).

- Earnings likely to beat expectations: For the hotel operator ERW, revenue per available room was down by a mere 7% quarter-on-quarter versus the normal low-season figure of 20% or more.

The economy: The most important event is the Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday. Relevant factors such as inflation are supporting views that the US central bank is drawing nearer to the end of its tightening cycle. The market expects the Federal Open Market Committee to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%, possibly the final hike for this year.

Negative factors include a worst-case scenario for Thai politics. More violence than expected from any demonstrations could disrupt political development, but other factors such as continuity and the specific issues raised will be taken into consideration.

Based on the current situation, the market may experience a mild correction but we do not expect the SET to make a new low below the 1,460 level we saw in the first week of this month. In any case, speculators should be ready to scoop up shares if and when the market has factored in any worst-case scenario for Thai politics.

Also a concern is El Nino, which has already started. This climate condition raises worries over the income of grassroots farmers and consequently could affect stocks related to the grassroots economy. However, we have yet to see any government policies to tackle prevailing dry weather conditions.