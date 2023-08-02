Tisco touts debt instruments as interest rates near peak

Investors are being urged to increase their weighting in debt instruments for the time being to get high returns on investments as interest rates globally are nearing their peak and stock markets remain volatile, says Tisco's Economic Strategy Unit (Tisco ESU).

The unit of Tisco Financial Group views that current high bond yields are among the factors pressuring global stock markets, which are also battling the headwinds of slowing economies in the US and Europe as well as decreasing trading liquidity.

These three negative factors are expected to impact global stock markets in the second half, pressuring the S&P 500 index to go down to 4,250 points, from 4,567 at present, said Komsorn Prakobphol, head of strategy at Tisco ESU.

"Therefore, we recommend investors reduce investment in stocks and increase weight in interesting assets such as debt instruments in order to get returns of up to 3.8% per year," said Mr Komsorn.

Compared to other assets, Tisco ESU sees fixed income assets as more attractive due to stable interest income together with a chance to receive capital gains as the economy is tending to slow down in the medium term, he added.

At present, the US's 10-year bond yield is as high as 3.8% per year, while the expected return on investment in stocks or earnings yield of the S&P 500 index has fallen below 5%. The earnings yield gap is also down to 1.2%, the lowest in nearly 20 years, suggesting a bullish stock market, said Mr Komsorn.

He said the global economy has been supported by the service sector that has continued to grow strongly from excessive savings, thanks to government measures such as handing out cash to people during the Covid-19 pandemic. That helped the economy expand in the past two years, despite high inflation and a significant increase in the price of goods.

However, Tisco ESU anticipates that these excessive savings will run out, leading to lower consumption, especially in the service sector, during the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, analysts expect that even if the US Federal Reserve (Fed) stops raising interest rates soon, rates will remain high for some time.

This will make the bond yield relatively stable at close to 4% throughout the year and put pressure on stock valuations in the latter half of 2023.