SET gives Pace delisting deadline

Tourists pose for snaps on the rooftop of the MahaNakhon building in Bangkok. Patipat Janthong

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has notified Pace Development Corporation (PACE) to urgently eliminate the grounds for delisting by Sept 1 after its financial conditions and operational performance failed to meet the bourse's requirements for a third year.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the bourse said Pace is subject to possible delisting because its financial conditions and operational performance have failed to meet the SET's requirements for the year (NC stage 3). Pace must take action to eliminate the grounds for delisting by Sept 1.

"The SET hereby notifies PACE to urgently eliminate the grounds for delisting. If PACE is unable to take action within the specified period, SET's board of governors will consider delisting the company's securities accordingly," the statement said.

Best known for its signature MahaNakhon building, Pace is also the developer of other major projects such as Nimit Langsuan, Ficus Lane, Saladaeng Residences, the Ritz-Carlton, MahaSamutr Hua-Hin luxury villa and country club and gourmet grocer Dean & DeLuca.

Its huge investment in all of its luxury projects affected Pace's financial conditions and it was later hit by the pandemic, causing the company to suffer losses and a liquidity shortage.

On April 30, 2020, the company filed a petition for business rehabilitation with the Central Bankruptcy Court.

The SET in September 2021 an-nounced an additional reason for delisting Pace because the company had not submitted the financial statement for 2020 within the specified time (NC stage 2).

Pace chief executive Sorapoj Techakraisri informed the SET on July 16 that the Central Bankruptcy Court had issued an order approving the company's rehabilitation plan and its amendment which had been accepted by the creditors during a meeting on Aug 17, 2022, except some terms and conditions in several clauses of the plan.

As the plan was approved by the court, the company acts as the Plan Administrators.

"The company is confident that the Plan Administrators will successfully implement the plan soon and will inform the bourse on the progress of the rehabilitation and other further developments," he said.

The company has total debt of 13.5 billion baht, comprising 11.6 billion baht principal and 1.9 billion baht interest as well as other claims.

Engaged in high-end residential real estate and gourmet retail, Pace was founded in 2004 by the Techakraisri family, founders of LPN Development, and listed on the SET in 2013.