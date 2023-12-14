Pundits say SET index could slip below 1,300

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index, which plunged to a three-year low on Wednesday, could slip further to below 1,300 points in the near term as foreign funds continue to exit, say analysts.

The Thai bourse seems to be immune to the recent rebound of other stock markets amid positive signs since last month, including declining inflation and interest rate trends, said Sorrabhol Virameteekul, senior vice-president of Kasikorn Securities.

The SET index fell by 1.16% on Wednesday to hit the lowest level since Nov 18, 2020.

"It seems that foreign investors, who account for as much as 40% of trading on the SET, have given up on the Thai market. They bought 190 billion baht worth of Thai stocks last year and already sold a volume worth 200 billion baht this year to date," he said.

Three main reasons Thai stocks have lost their appeal to foreign investors are uncertainties regarding the government's digital wallet scheme, potential payment defaults of 1 trillion baht worth of debentures next year, and lower than expected foreign tourist arrivals, said Mr Sorrabhol.

"The 10,000-baht digital handout could sway the GDP 0.5% either direction, depending on if it occurs. That's a lot. The scheme has to pass three major tests, comprising the Office of the Council of State, the Constitutional Court and parliament, for the government to be able to implement it," he said.

Many companies are expected to roll over debentures in January next year, especially in the finance and property sectors. Some investors are worried these companies will face problems if they cannot roll over their debt, Mr Sorrabhol said.

"These three factors are fundamental play factors that could hurt Thai stocks. In the worst-case scenario, the index could slip below 1,300 points," he said.

Rakpong Chaisuparakul, senior vice-president of KGI Securities (Thailand), said following a weaker than expected session on Tuesday with selling pressure on China-linked stocks, Thai stocks fell further on Wednesday.

"Although the US stock market continues to mark new highs, supported by in-line November CPI readings and comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that US inflation could converge to the Federal Reserve's target, those positive factors are unlikely to benefit the Thai market much," he said.

"Local stocks could still be capped by a further slide in WTI crude prices, which declined 3.73% Tuesday to reflect uncertainty on global demand and investors' doubts about the ability of Opec Plus to control oil prices, and the baht's weakness despite the US dollar index moving down."