Bitcoin above $45,000 for first time since April 2022

The Bitcoin logo in Hong Kong, China, on Dec 5, 2023. (Photo: Bloomberg)

SINGAPORE - Bitcoin rose 3% to break above US$45,000 on Tuesday for the first time since April 2022 as the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency started 2024 with a bang.

Bitcoin rose to touch a 21-month high of $45,386 earlier in the day and was last up 2% at $44,980.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, was 1% higher at $2,376.