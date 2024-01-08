KTB to launch 26 depositary receipts this year

Krungthai Bank (KTB), the leading issuer of depositary receipts (DRs) on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, is planning to issue 26 more this year, covering famous companies and the "Magnificent Seven" US stocks.

DRs, a type of security that facilitates investing in foreign securities, have proven relatively popular on the Thai exchange the past two years.

Traded on the SET in the same manner as stocks, DR issuers must first obtain Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval before buying foreign shares and selling the DR to Thai investors in baht through securities companies.

According to the SET, KTB is the largest issuer of DRs, issuing 13 of the 25 available. The other three issuers are Bualuang Securities, KGI Securities (Thailand) and Yuanta Securities.

Tortrakun Satayaprasert, senior vice-president of KTB and head of structuring and product development market solutions and innovation, global markets group, said the bank plans to issue 26 new DRs this year covering attractive global stocks.

He said six will be launched in the first quarter, including for US stocks such as Netflix, Starbucks, Meta, Amazon and Booking.com, as well as Singtel Telecommunications on the Singapore exchange, which DR investors have been waiting for.

"This year we will offer DRs with a lifestyle theme," Mr Tortrakun told the Bangkok Post.

"We've seen a growth trend in DR, which is an option for investing in foreign securities through the Thai stock market and Thai brokers. It is convenient as investors can place orders in baht and diversify investment risks to markets all over the world."

Global technology stocks listed on Nasdaq provided high returns last year, including the Magnificent Seven comprising Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA).

DRs of five of these seven stocks are available on the SET, with Amazon and Meta the two outliers. KTB has applied to the SEC to offer DRs of those two stocks in the Thai market.

"We expect to sell DRs of those two companies in the first quarter of this year," he said.

Mr Tortrakun said the returns of DRs of the Magnificent Seven stocks rose by an average of 36% last year, depending on investment periods.

Tesla DRx (fractional DR), for example, posted a return of 107%, while the yield of Apple DRx and Nvidia DRx were 50% and 19%, respectively.

"There are nearly a million investors on the Thai stock market," he said.

"If 10% of them become DR investors, the segment will rise from 10,000 active investors to 100,000, potentially doubling the trading value from roughly 16 billion baht last year."

According to the SET, the latest DRs listed on the Thai bourse as of Jan 5 are HKTECH13, which focuses on investing in 30 big-cap technology stocks on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and JAPAN13 DR, investing in Japanese stocks based on the MSCI Japan and 100% hedged to the US dollar.

Both are issued by KGI Securities (Thailand).

"The SET supports DRs as a new investment alternative and this year we will run more marketing campaigns and investment events to promote DRs," said SET executive vice-president Triwit Wangvorawudhi.

"When people have more knowledge about the product, they can make investment decisions more easily."