Thai stock trading system poses major risk to brokerages

An electronic board displays stock prices at a brokerage at Sathon Road in Bangkok. Pornprom Satrabhaya

The current clearing and settlement system for securities trading of within two business days puts trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) at risk of payment default and repeated damage, as occurred in the past, warns a veteran trading analyst.

Chanchai Kultavarakorn, executive chairman of ASL Securities, said the settlement system poses a certain degree of risk because brokers are still allowed to open cash accounts that allow clients to place securities orders and pay the full amount within the next two business days, or T+2.

High competition in the industry prompts some securities firms to accept low-quality stocks as collateral, although they are basically small-cap and highly volatile stocks, he said.

Customers with a cash account can borrow money from a securities company and use stocks as collateral. They receive a credit line for securities trading of around 5-10 times of the account limit.

For example, if an investor has 1 million baht in a cash account, they can purchase securities worth up to 5 million baht, then must pay the full amount of 5 million baht within T+2.

A customer can open a cash trading account with many securities companies at the same time.

"The risk inherent in the current system is enormous because if a customer intends to cheat, he or she will purchase securities in the full amount credited and send purchase orders to all securities companies at the same time, then fail to pay for all them within the T+2 period. As a result, the brokers who sent those orders must bear the burden of payment on behalf of the customer," said Mr Chanchai.

This happened with More Return shares when customers ordered about 1.5 billion shares worth 4.5 billion baht between July 18 and Nov 10, 2022. The customers who sent the orders refused to pay on the due date. As a result, more than 10 securities companies had to pay on behalf of the customers, dampening confidence in the Thai stock market, he said.

"When a problem occurs, authorities usually blame brokers, citing risk management of credit limit for customers. In fact, it tarnishes the reputation of the whole industry," said Mr Chanchai.

Instead of chasing down lawbreakers, the Securities and Exchange Commission should prevent the damage from happening, he said.

"If they cannot fix this with a permanent solution, it is likely to happen again and again," said Mr Chanchai.

He said the SET is the only stock market in the world that has T+2 settlement and allows securities companies to make high-risk loans, allowing repeated damage to occur.

A safe trading account is a cash balance account or an account that trades with cash, meaning the customer has the full amount of cash in the account before ordering securities.

"There is no risk of default and it is safe for the entire system," said Mr Chanchai.

"If we stop using cash accounts and switch to cash balance accounts, we can reduce the risk of payment default and restore confidence and stability in the Thai bourse. Regulatory agencies need to consider this."

The SET opened a public hearing over the cash account criteria until Jan 24, aiming to determine the period for payment and delivery of securities between the SET's members (brokers) and all types of customers.

According to the SET's statement, in cases where the customer must pay the purchase price or must deliver the securities to the broker, they must complete the process before the time the member pays the price and delivers the securities to the clearing and settlement house.

This allows the broker to deliver the money and securities to the clearing and settlement house for timely settlement and delivery of securities, said the exchange.

In cases where brokers must pay sales fees or must deliver the securities to the customer, they must do so after the time the broker paid the price and delivered the securities to the clearing house, ensuring customers are not benefited in a unfair manner, said the SET.