MQDC to make all bond payments due

Real estate developer Mangolia Quality Development is ready to repay all bondholders on schedule this month, with payments totalling 4.1 billion baht on Jan 22 and 5.604 billion baht on Jan 29, chief executive officer Visit Malaisirirat confirmed on Monday.

He said the company's operaions are proving successful.

MQDC’s flagship project, The Forestias, is set for completion in 2024, along with intial ownership transfers, he said.