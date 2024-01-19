CP tempers outlays this year based on global prospects

Mr Suphachai says CP reduced investment in some areas since 2023, while maintaining outlays in other sectors. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group plans to slow its investment this year, eager to harvest its outlays from recent years, says chief executive Suphachai Chearavanont.

Amid several negative global risk factors, the agriculture sector this year is expected to enter a cycle of stagnation that occurs every 5-7 years in commodity businesses, said Mr Suphachai.

However, he said the group is continuing to spend on at least three pillars: digital transformation, innovations and e-commerce ecosystem.

"CP has reduced a portion of its investment since 2023, while maintaining outlays in some sectors," said Mr Suphachai.

He said 2024 is a year for strict control based on global uncertainties, including capital flow in the US market, which has high interest rates, the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and China's real estate crisis.

However, several analysts believe China's economy already bottomed out, said Mr Suphachai.

Every business in CP Group is improved compared with the pandemic period, both in terms of revenue stream and profitability, except those in the agricultural sector, in line with their business cycle, he said.

"The group is not panicking as it has experienced many such cycles," said Mr Suphachai.

TURNING TO POSITIVE

He said Thailand has good potential based on its economic fundamentals, population size and geographic advantages.

The US presidential election this year should reduce the nation's activity on the global stage as the focus will shift to handling its domestic economy, said Mr Suphachai.

If the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza reach a resolution, it should drive a global economic recovery, he said.

The outlook in Thailand has improved because of the tourism recovery, which directly increased the country's GDP, said Mr Suphachai, who is also chairman of the Digital Council of Thailand.

He said the country has a good foundation to attract foreign investment, particularly in hyper-scale cloud data centres.

"The country is a preferred place for travel, living and long-stay work thanks to improvements in ease of doing business under government policies," said Mr Suphachai.

Thailand also has geopolitical advantages, with a sizeable economy and a strong capital market among Asean countries.

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and expansion of the rail network from north to south further enhance the nation's fundamentals, he said.

FINANCIAL CENTRE IN ASEAN

Despite negative sentiment from some SET-listed companies, Mr Suphachai said the Stock Exchange of Thailand is generally healthy, including its trade volume compared with Asean peers.

The bottom line of SET-listed companies indicates improved performance based on their capabilities and digital transformation in dealing with pandemic-related hardships, he said.

Thailand has potential to be developed as a financial centre in Asean if it continues to foster cybersecurity and an e-government ecosystem, said Mr Suphachai.

The Thai government should look to balance fiscal policy against interest rates to ensure the economy can continue to grow, he said.

Thai policymakers need to continue providing incentives to attract investment, said Mr Suphachai.

Policymakers may have to implement short, middle and long-term plans.

For the short and middle term, continuity of incentives package is necessary to attract investment as well as talent to work here, he said.

Most importantly, Mr Suphachai said it is essential to train up to 10% of the population as skilled talent, mainly in artificial intelligence, automotive robotics, health, space, nano- and biotech, digital transformation and cybersecurity.

He said Malaysia is a direct rival of Thailand in attracting investment from big players in the digital industry.

The EEC can provide advantages to global players, offsetting areas where Thailand falls short to its neighbour to the south, such as green energy and energy costs, said Mr Suphachai.

In terms of long-term strategy, he said the country needs a smart grid allowing the private sector to sell power back to the grid.

CP uses solar and biomass energy to save on costs. The company will consider developing a smart grid if government policy supports it, said Mr Suphachai.

In addition, Thailand needs to offer alternative or green energy sources to support global tech players that want to achieve carbon emission targets, he said.

The country must reform infrastructure such as logistics, education and agriculture, while leveraging existing strengths in health to build new S-curve businesses, said Mr Suphachai.

"If Thailand has a clear goal and continues to improve, we can compete with others," he said.