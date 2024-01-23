SET awaits report on trading programs

Mr Winyou, second from right, is pictured at the Credit IPO Public Roadshow event held on Monday.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) expects an international consultant to conclude its report early next month regarding Thailand's trading programs and possible naked shorts, after examinations into four cases found no wrongdoing.

SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai said the bourse has cooperated with Oliver Wyman, a leading international management consulting firm, to study securities trading programs that were appropriate for the Thai market and how to prevent naked short selling.

The study will be concluded in the first week of February and the SET aims to adjust measures regarding stock trading to be fairer for market participants and more effective in terms of supervision within the first quarter.

"Oliver Wyman is an expert which is looking into program trading on the SET now to see how the exchange operates and recommend steps we should take to prevent naked short selling. The result will identify things the Thai exchange does not live up to in terms of global standards as well as providing recommendations for the short-, medium- and long-term periods," Mr Pakorn said.

Trading programs that the SET has monitored include high frequency trading, which is mostly used with short-term trading orders.

The study will be presented to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and if it were to lead to any changes in the rules and regulations, the SET would conduct a public hearing before the implementation, he added.

According to Mr Pakorn, the SET received complaints about naked short transactions and looked into four cases but did not find any wrongdoing.

"Those who received information about naked short selling should check the accuracy. The SET is willing to look into suspicious cases including the cases we have received complaints about, but we haven't found any cases of naked short selling yet," Mr Pakorn said.

In a related development, Thaicredit Bank said yesterday that its shares would be floated on the SET on February and the initial public offering price has been set at 28-29 baht apiece.

A total of 347,029,122 shares would be offered to the public through 10 securities companies and leading banks.

Chief executive Winyou Chaiyawan said the bank has maintained its loan growth target of about 30% per annum over the next 3-5 years. The bank's total outstanding loans are about 140 billion baht for the first nine months of 2023.

The bank currently has a price per book of around two times, a debt to equity ratio of about 6-7 times and a non-performing loan ratio of around 4%, of which 60% is guaranteed by the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation.

The three main underwriters are CGS CIMB Securities (Thailand), Bualuang Securities and Maybank Securities (Thailand), with CIMB Bank as the co-underwriter, Mr Winyou added.