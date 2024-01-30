Handout scheme likely to hamper SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index might fall below 1,300 points this year if the government proceeds with its digital wallet handout as the country's credit rating could be downgraded and corporate borrowing costs would rise, warns One Asset Management (ONEAM).

ONEAM chief executive Pote Harinasuta said among the factors affecting investment this year is the projected US interest rate cut, which could draw capital inflows to the SET.

"We expect Thai interest rates will be cut once or more in the second half of 2024 if the US lowers its rates a lot," he said.

Meanwhile, geopolitical risks need to be monitored as the Russian-Ukraine war has continued for more than a year, along with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the ongoing US-China tensions.

"At the moment, geopolitical risks remain acceptable, but hopefully tensions will not accelerate further," said Mr Pote.

The Thai economy is projected to expand by 1-3% this year, which is not very high. The private sector anticipates additional stimulus this year, especially more budget disbursement to drive government spending, he said.

Over the past six years, foreigners sold 600-billion-baht's worth of Thai shares, bringing the total capital outflows to 900 billion baht over the past decade, while foreign capital has continued to flow out this year to date.

Another concern is the 10,000-baht digital handout. Mr Pote said if the policy goes ahead, it would cause Thailand's public debt to surge substantially, raising a possibility that the country's credit rating could be downgraded.

The digital wallet scheme is not a sustainable solution for the country's long-term economic growth because the government would borrow the money from state-owned or foreign banks to finance the project, he said.

"If the country's credit rating is downgraded, bond issuers would have higher costs and in turn it would lower their profit. That would certainly pressure the stock market to go down," said Mr Pote. "In the worst-case scenario, the next support levels for the SET index might be 1,258 points and 1,131 points."

He said the bond default outlook is not a serious concern as the default rate in the overall bond market was less than 1% last year, most of them being high-yield bonds. Funds are mainly invested in investment-grade bonds with credit ratings of at least A-.

"Bond issuers often request bondholders to delay principal and interest payment rather than default," said Mr Pote.

As interest rates have peaked, an investment portfolio should comprise of 50% equities and ONEAM recommended investors have 10% in Thai shares, 20% in tech or AI-related stocks, with the remainder being Asian stocks, specifically those of companies in Japan, India and Vietnam.

About 30% of the portfolio should be US bonds or foreign bank deposits while the other 20% should be alternative assets such as real estate investment trusts, property, infrastructure, and life settlement funds that yield good returns.