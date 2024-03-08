Michelin plans to invest 300 million euros in Thailand

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin hold discussions with the International Director of the Michelin Guides, Gwendal Poullennec, at the Chaillot Room on the first floor of the Prince de Galles Hotel in Paris, France, on Friday. (Photo: Government House)

The government said on Friday French tyre maker Michelin planned to invest 300 million euros (11.63 billion baht) in Thailand over the next three years to increase production capacity.

Michelin has already invested more than €1 billion in Thailand with five plants and 8,000 workers, the government said in a statement issued during Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin's visit to France, where he met with company executives.

The government also said Europe's biggest hotel group Accor was looking to expand its business in Thailand.

Thai officials are pushing for a free trade agreement (FTA) between Thailand and the European Union (EU), visa exemptions for holders of Thai passports and greater cooperation in trade and investments as Mr Srettha embarks on an official visit to Germany and France from March 7 to 14.