Cryptocurrencies picked for bull run year

This year is considered "golden" for cryptocurrencies after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved eight funds that plan to launch spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to analysts, with the bull run continuing in the second half based on strong interest from institutional investors.

Investors are expecting other alternative coins will win SEC approval after the regulator on May 23 approved a rule change for ETFs that buy and hold Ethereum, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, including those of BlackRock and Fidelity funds.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs were approved early this year, marking an important step in the digital asset business.

The price of Bitcoin surged more than 70% to an all-time high in the two months following the approval of the Bitcoin ETF.

If Ethereum (ETH) follows a similar path, it could push the ETH price to a record of around US$6,000 by the end of July, from $3,867 as of May 29, according to coinmarketcap.com.

This optimism is partly attributed to investors' interpretation of the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee minutes and recent macroeconomic data as leaning towards the dovish side.

Sanjay Popli, chief executive of Cryptomind Advisory, said the price of ETH has been rising since May 20 despite limited odds the SEC would endorse all the funds this round.

"Politics play a role as Donald Trump, the key opposition to the Biden government, has a policy that supports digital assets," said Mr Popli.

As the US election approaches, the government has adjusted its stance to be more friendly towards digital assets because roughly 20% of US voters hold crypto assets, he said.

Mr Popli anticipates ETH prices are likely to reach $6,000 in the short term and $10,000 by year-end, while Bitcoin is expected to tally $80,000-100,000 as institutional investors increase.

"We can say 2024 is a bull run year for cryptocurrencies, with BTC prices surging since the start of the year," he said.

"The momentum will continue throughout this year with spot Ethereum ETFs joining the trend in the second half, along with other alternative coins that are expected to be launched later, such as Near Protocol and Solana."

Coins expected to be popular for investment this year include those related to artificial intelligence, said Mr Popli.

Another factor supporting cryptocurrencies is any interest rate cut by the Fed, as it would increase liquidity in the market, he said.

Mr Popli said a risk factor for cryptocurrency investors to monitor is intensifying geopolitical conflicts.