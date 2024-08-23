Digital token investment a hot topic

Ms Jomkwan says 19 companies are involved in the pre-consultation process with the SEC regarding raising funds via investment tokens. (File photo)

Nineteen companies, mostly real estate and software businesses, have informed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about their interest in mobilising funding through investment tokens under the Digital Asset Act.

Jomkwan Kongsakul, deputy secretary-general of the SEC, said 19 companies are involved in the pre-consultation process with the commission regarding raising funds via investment tokens.

Three companies have successfully raised funds by issuing digital tokens, with a total project value of 4.8 billion baht. They comprise the SIRI Hub project of property firm Sansiri for 2.4 billion baht, the Real Estate Exponential Co, and Special Destiny's Love Destiny project.

The SEC is ready to support the private sector in raising funds through investment tokens by emphasising technology, fair competition and investor protection, said Ms Jomkwan.

"The SEC would like to see small businesses and soft power enterprises have easier access to fundraising, especially through digital tokens. Real estate groups that are capable of raising funds through tokens backed by their assets could help increase investment confidence in the capital market," she said.

This month the regulator revised the criteria for digital assets, adjusting the rules for ready-to-use utility tokens, both for the offering of digital tokens in the primary market and supervision of the secondary market.

The SEC also launched a digital asset regulatory sandbox project to allow parties to test the provision of useful digital asset services and develop capital market innovations under supervision.

In addition, the regulator developed criteria for digital asset exchanges to set appropriate rules in line with international standards, offering a more effective mechanism to protect investor benefits. Exchange rules must comply with the minimum principles and standards set by the SEC.