Finance Ministry to define stock portfolio

The Finance Ministry expects to manage its stock portfolio valued at roughly 400 billion baht, planning to potentially sell off certain portions, according to finance permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit.

As a member of the State Securities Management and Development Committee under the State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo), Mr Lavaron recently chaired the committee's first meeting to outline strategies for adjusting the ministry's securities portfolio, which includes both publicly listed and non-listed securities.

The goal is to increase the portfolio's value and maximise its benefit to the country.

He said the committee will decide within two weeks which stocks should be retained or sold. For stocks that may be sold, the current and projected future prices will be evaluated.

If future prices are not expected to rise and the ministry is incurring costs to manage these stocks, they may be considered for sale.

However, stocks that generate income or are of strategic importance to government policy will generally be retained, said Mr Lavaron.

He said Sepo holds more than 100 stocks in its portfolio and a portfolio plan needs to be devised. Some stocks may be sold off entirely or their holdings reduced, said Mr Lavaron.

The ministry's holdings, excluding state enterprises, consist of 33 securities listed on the stock exchange, 41 unlisted securities and another 41 acquired through legal action (such as asset seizures under anti-money laundering laws).

The total value of these holdings is nearly 400 billion baht, with more than 340 billion belonging to the Vayupak Fund and the remainder in other securities.

Tibordee Wattanakul, director-general of Sepo, said the management of these securities will be based on cabinet resolutions and relevant laws, including holding stocks that are related to the mission of the Finance Ministry, are beneficial or provide high returns.

Other stocks may be sold off by the ministry, he said.

Previously, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul advised Sepo to consider selling part of the stock portfolio held by the ministry to improve asset management efficiency.