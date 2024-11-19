BoI rolls out roadshow to lure China

Narit Therdsteerasukdi

Thailand continues to seek attracting more Chinese businesses to invest in the country as it is organising a new investment roadshow in China to introduce business opportunities to prospective Chinese investors, says the Board of Investment (BoI).

"Authorities, led by Deputy Prime Minster Pichai Chunhavajira, will meet the mayor of Shanghai to discuss cooperation on trade and investment," said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BoI.

The meeting is part of activities to be held to mark the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic ties next year.

Mr Pichai is also the finance minister and chairman of the BoI board.

His entourage is visiting China between Nov 19 and 22.

The BoI will have talks with executives of Chinese companies on investment opportunities in Thailand, especially those related to electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing and smart electronics.

Many Chinese EV manufacturers have already announced plans to develop facilities in Thailand following the government's policy of granting EV incentives, including tax cuts and subsidies for imported EVs.

Mr Narit said the BoI will co-organise the 2024 Thailand-China Investment Forum in Shanghai on Nov 21 to introduce to business people that Thailand has the potential to serve more foreign investment.

"The forum has drawn interest from many companies. Up to 500 investors have already registered to participate in the event," he said, adding that investors come from various fields including EVs and components, electronics, electrical appliances and machinery.

Chinese companies which have already invested in Thailand are also invited to share their experiences with participants. Among them is Haier Smart Home Co.

The BoI earlier approved Haier's 13.5-billion-baht investment project to build a new factory in Chon Buri for the production and sale of smart air conditioners domestically and overseas.