Bourse unveils three flagship projects

SET President Asadej Kongsiri unveils 2025-2027 strategic roadmap for fair and inclusive growth.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has devised three flagship projects under its three-year strategic plan to drive the development of the capital market via fair and inclusive growth.

For the SET to continue growing organically, president Asadej Kongsiri said the bourse initiated the Jump+ project, the Bond Connect platform and the financial learning sphere.

The first initiative is designed to support the growth of listed companies by providing tools, resources and opportunities to enhance their competitiveness and sustainability.

The SET plans to introduce a new index tracking performance of successful Jump+ companies and provide analysis reports in partnership with the Investment Analysts Association.

"Trust and confidence should continue to improve via this project. The SET will strengthen market integrity through artificial intelligence-powered supervision for enhanced market surveillance, effective regulatory implementation and timely investor alerts," he said.

The project expands corporate governance knowledge and deepens understanding of capital market mechanisms among stakeholders, said Mr Asadej. All supervisory measures will be regularly evaluated and reviewed to ensure alignment with market conditions, he said.

The exchange will offer tailored solutions by segment and expand product range to address diverse portfolio management and investment needs, said Mr Asadej.

Trading hours for products linked to international markets will be extended, supported by strategic outreach to foreign institutional investors, focusing on China, Australia and the Middle East, noted the bourse.

"Our plan is to elevate the Thai stock market to a regional hub, becoming a premier listing destination for the tourism, food and healthcare sectors," said Mr Asadej.

The Bond Connect platform is meant to encourage public participation in government bond investment by offering an accessible and efficient platform for secure, long-term financial instruments.

The platform allows investors to participate in primary market subscription, similar to the initial public offering process, as well as secondary market trading.

"The infrastructure also allows investors to leverage their bond holdings as collateral for other investments," he said.

Core infrastructure would be enhanced through initiatives such as the clearing and settlement system (SET Clear) to be launched in 2027, while IT services would be expanded to scale up system capabilities in line with capital market growth and participants' needs, said Mr Asadej.

"Timely content delivery and reader-friendly materials across new media channels will improve communication," he said. "Fraud and scam awareness programmes will be prioritised to protect investors from investment deceptions."

The financial learning sphere promotes financial and investment literacy among young investors, professionals, educators and influencers, while fostering corporate excellence and sustainable growth through the SET Learn Scape platform -- a personalised learning solution designed for workforce development via skill training.