SET index continues its downward trend

Listen to this article

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index ended lower in November after hitting the year's high of 1,506 points the month before. In the second week of November, the index broke below the 1,470 support level and drifted sideways down below 1,440 and 1,430 points.

The moving average convergence/divergence technical indicator also crossed below the zero line, confirming the bearish outlook. Among the factors affecting sentiment:

US monetary policy: The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Dec 17 and 18 is expected to result in another 25-basis-point interest rate cut. However, the United States economic recovery trend, including GDP growth of 2.8% and declining unemployment, coupled with potential inflationary pressures from Trump administration policies, could influence the Fed's decision.

Domestic economic recovery: Thailand's third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth exceeded expectations at 3.0%, driven by government stimulus measures such as debt relief and cash handouts. Reduced political tension has also provided the government with greater flexibility to carry out economic policies.

Chinese economy: Chinese equities have shown some signs of recovery, fuelled by speculation about the outcome of significant economic discussions in December. Additional stimulus measures are anticipated to lift economic growth, particularly after the disappointment that followed previous announcements. However, a threat by US President-elect Donald Trump to impose 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports could negatively impact exports.

Geopolitical risks: Despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East, coupled with the unresolved Russia-Ukraine war, continue to pose significant geopolitical risks that could lead to increased market volatility and pressure on oil prices.

December outlook

The SET index is likely to continue its downward trend. Support levels are seen at 1,400 and 1,380 points, also coinciding with the 200-day simple moving average. Resistance levels are at 1,450 and 1,470 points.

In terms of investment strategy, the SET index is likely to remain volatile. Given this uncertainty, a short-term trading strategy can be effective. This approach focuses on stocks with strong growth potential and high dividend yields, particularly when the index is near support levels or shows signs of an uptrend. Our stock picks for December are: