SET ESG Ratings reaches all-time high

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Monday announced that SET ESG Ratings 2024 has reached a new record high with 228 listed companies clinching spots on the list, echoing the surging wave of sustainable investments locally and globally.

The ESG Ratings this year recognised 228 listed companies, with the AAA rating awarded to 56 firms, AA to 80 firms, A to 71 firms, and BBB to 21 firms. These companies collectively represent 82% of total market capitalisation of the SET and Market for Alternative Investment as of Dec 12, said the bourse's senior executive vice-president Soraphol Tulayasathien.

According to Mr Soraphol, the SET ESG Ratings serves as an additional tool for investors, analysts and fund managers in evaluating the risk profiles and growth opportunities of businesses, along with other information.

"With ESG performance now crucial to business competitiveness and growth potential, funds in certain categories have adopted SET ESG Ratings as one of their investment policies," he noted.

"ESG-focused funds are expected to increase as sustainability gains traction among both investors and listed companies. For example, Thailand ESG Funds [TESG] and Vayupak Fund 1 [Class A] manage 14.6 and 150 billion baht in assets, respectively."

Notably, a total of 106 small and medium-sized listed companies, with a market capitalisation under 10 billion baht, passed SET ESG Ratings criteria this year.

"This showed remarkable progress as the number surged by 43% from the previous year, underlining their strong commitment to sustainability practices," Mr Soraphol said.

The average scores of all companies listed on the SET ESG Ratings also improved across all ESG dimensions, particularly in customer-centric product and service offerings, climate risk management, GHG emissions disclosure, and concrete targets for carbon neutrality and net zero emissions.

SET ESG Ratings comprises listed companies that voluntarily participate in the assessment and score at least 50% in each ESG pillar. SET ESG Ratings will transition into the FTSE Russell ESG Scores, a globally-renowned sustainability assessment trusted by institutional investors worldwide, with public disclosure of assessment results commencing in 2026.