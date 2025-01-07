Eastern Economic Corridor targets B100bn in investments

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) is a special economic zone of Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong provinces. (File photo)

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) is setting its sights firmly on attracting at least 100 billion baht worth of investments in 2025, says Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the EEC Office.

The EEC is targeting the amount for the whole of this year, he says, noting that most investments will come from prospective businesses.

Mr Chula says companies which are granted privileges are certain to make the investments. He says the EEC will persuade the businesses to invest decisively and heavily in return for greater privileges.

The EEC investments are expected to contribute to the expansion of the local economy and heighten the nation's gross domestic product growth.

"We will push to realise the goal of drawing in 100 billion baht before the year is out," Mr Chula said.

However, he said that businesses who agree to invest in the EEC may not necessarily invest their money all at once. They will likely invest in tranches, he adds. The EEC's job is to push to have real investment spending top 100 billion baht this year so it can be a driver of GDP, he says.

He also said that the EEC was working to fulfil legal criteria by creating a one-stop service centre to facilitate customers in the EEC scheme.

The centre is expected to reduce inter-agency contacts, which are needed in seeking permission for proposed investments, to one; cover investment applications; work permit applications; business registration, and the opening of accounts for transactions.

For the centre to start functioning, 14 EEC-related laws must be amended governing important aspects such as construction and factory opening permits.