SET index searches for a new bottom

Listen to this article

An electronic board displays stock prices at a brokerage at Sathon Road in Bangkok. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The SET index extended its decline in January, marking the third consecutive month of reductions following an October high of 1,506 points.

A significant sell-off occurred in the first week of January, confirming a medium-term downtrend. The trading range for the month spanned 89 points, from 1,310 to 1,399 points. Among the key factors expected to influence trade in February:

Thai interest rates: The Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to maintain the policy rate at 2.25% when it meets on Feb 26. This reflects expectations of continued economic growth, driven by government stimulus and the tourism season. A stable interest rate environment is generally positive for the banking sector.

Economic stimulus: Government initiatives including the digital wallet and debt relief are expected to lift domestic consumption. The entertainment complex bill, if approved, could attract major foreign investment in the longer term. However, Thailand's adoption of the global minimum tax may impact corporate tax rates, and lower electricity prices could negatively affect the power sector.

US economic policies: New tariffs imposed by Donald Trump's administration pose significant risks to global trade and market stability. These include the 10% tariff on Chinese imports, while a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico is on hold for now. However, Trump hinted at a universal import tariff starting at 2.5% with monthly increases. These measures could increase market volatility and exacerbate currency fluctuations.

Corporate earnings: While overall fourth-quarter 2024 earnings are expected to show improvement, significant volatility is possible for the results of individual companies during the earnings season. Investors should carefully evaluate individual company performance and its impact on stock prices.

FEBRUARY OUTLOOK

The SET index is anticipated to continue its search for a new bottom, with the next support zone projected at 1,300 to 1,270 points. This would align with the previous bottom observed at 1,273 in August.

A test of this level could potentially trigger a rebound, with upside targets at 1,330 and 1,360. However, if the 1,270 support fails to hold, the next downside target would be 1,240 points.

In terms of investment strategy, be cautious and opportunistic. Volatile market conditions are being driven by external uncertainties and a lack of strong domestic catalysts. Our stock picks in February: