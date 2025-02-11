Growth seen resting on investor confidence

Listen to this article

Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira says the country's ability to meet this year's economic growth target of 3.5% would depend on investor confidence.

Investor confidence in Thailand's economy is still low, though it increased a bit recently, Mr Pichai said.

He added that the country would have to do many things to boost investor confidence.

He said Thailand had done a lot in the past to prop up investor confidence.

He added that the ministry had accelerated domestic investment to create new jobs and there are several projects that are about to make actual investments and are seeking locations.

The minister said that the low level of investor confidence in Thailand stems from global economic uncertainties, resulting in investors being hesitant to make investments, while domestic consumption is softening.

Regarding reports that US President Donald Trump plans to raise tariffs on imports into the US, Mr Pichai said it was still unclear how such a policy would be implemented.

Mr Pichai added that even US businesspeople he had talked to were unable to predict how such a policy would be implemented.

According to Bloomberg, Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminium into the US, broadening his trade salvo and threatening ties with some of the country's leading trading partners.

Trump, speaking to reporters on Sunday on Air Force One, said the tariffs would apply to imports of steel and aluminium from all countries. He did not specify when the duties would take effect.

The US president also said he would announce reciprocal tariffs this week on countries that tax US exports. Those would be enacted "almost immediately" after the announcement, Trump said, without elaborating.

Mr Pichai said he agrees with a report issued by Siam Commercial Bank's Economic Intelligence Center that says the public debt ceiling should be raised to more than 70% of GDP.

He added that raising the ceiling would allow the government to borrow more in order to stimulate the economy.

Mr Pichai said that before raising the debt ceiling, the country must first efficiently manage both revenue and expenses.

If the government could increase efficiency in managing revenue and expenses and the economy could expand at the same time, then the country might not need to raise the debt ceiling, Mr Pichai noted.