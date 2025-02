Thailand to issue B5bn tokenised bonds to boost liquidity: finance minister

Listen to this article

Thai foreign minister Pichai Chunhavajira (Photo: Government House)

Thailand's government will issue tokenised bonds worth 5 billion baht ($148 million) this fiscal year to boost liquidity, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The government will also review a law to facilitate the return of Thai investment from overseas to help increase domestic investment, Pichai Chunhavajira told reporters.