Bangkok Hospital operator steps up expansion

Growing foreign patient demand and ageing local population bode well for growth, says BDMS

The Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok is among the properties attracting many foreign customers. (Photo: BDMS)

Thailand’s biggest private hospital operator will add more new beds than previously planned on expectations that an ageing local population and foreign demand for affordable healthcare services will further boost its business.

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Plc, the operator of the Bangkok Hospital network, plans to add around 800 new beds at its hospitals to raise the total to 9,600 by the end of 2027, the company said in a statement after its earnings release on Wednesday. That’s more than the 9,300 target that chief executive officer Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth revealed in July.

BDMS, Bumrungrad Plc and other peers have benefited from government plans to cement Thailand’s status as the region’s tourism, wellness and medical hub. The government plans to approach foreign governments and health insurers to send more patients for medical treatment to the kingdom.

“Thailand has strong potential in healthcare from our high-quality and cost-effective services,” BDMS said. “That attracts health-conscious travellers from around the world.”

BDMS reported that its fourth-quarter net profit rose 10% from a year earlier to 4.33 billion baht, exceeding analysts’ estimates. Bumrungrad, the country’s second-ranked private hospital operator, also posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter net income of 1.9 billion baht, an 11% increase.

BDMS is also betting on the wellness-business trend with the construction of a new facility in central Bangkok to meet rising demand from international visitors.

The BDMS Silver Wellness & Residence project, which will include a retail space, a hotel and residences, is set to be a key earnings-growth driver when it starts operation in 2030.

BDMS announced plans in 2022 to invest around 24 billion baht in the new wellness centre in the capital. The company operates 58 hospitals in Thailand and Cambodia under the Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Hospital and Phyathai Hospital brands.

BDMS earns about 30% of its revenue from foreign patients, most of whom are from Cambodia, China, the United States and Japan, according to company data.