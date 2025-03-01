SET index slides below 1,200 points

Listen to this article

Analysts say a significant rebound is unlikely for the Thai stock market after another decline. (File photo)

Pressured by weak economic growth prospects, lower than expected company earnings and concerns over the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index slid below 1,200 points on Friday, with analysts saying no significant rebound is in sight.

The Thai index dipped by 2.4% to a low of 1,186.66 points in early morning trade on Friday before recovering to finish at 1,195.26 points by midday, down 1.68%. Heavyweight Delta Electronics Thailand (DELTA) plunged 4.95% in the morning session to 76.75 baht, while Airports of Thailand (AOT) lost 3.45% to 42 baht.

A decline of more than 20% from a peak in October makes the Thai bourse Asia's worst performing equity market in 2025 after foreign fund outflows of nearly US$10 billion in the last two years.

"The SET has been hurt by both overseas and domestic factors, causing it to slip below the 1,200-point mark," said Veeravat Virochpoka, head of research at FSS International Investment Advisory Securities.

Externally, investors are concerned about the intensified trade war as Trump pledges to impose tariffs on various nations. Meanwhile, the US economy has already shown signs of slowing down.

Domestic factors include weak gross domestic product (GDP) growth and lower than expected earnings of listed companies, he said.

"Obviously there is a lack of confidence that is preventing the Thai market from experiencing a significant rebound," said Mr Veeravat.

Kavee Chukitkasem, chief of portfolio advisory at Pi Securities, shared a similar view, saying this week's policy rate cut of 0.25% by the Bank of Thailand did little to prop up the SET.

"If consumers do not have confidence in domestic consumption, they will not spend or invest, causing stagnation. Commercial banks dare not lend because they are concerned about an increase in non-performing loans. This means the interest rate cut will hardly help," he said. "The central bank might trim rates again, but it will have no effect if confidence does not recover, as geopolitics and the trade war add risk and uncertainty."

The SET issued a statement on Friday indicating the Thai bourse fell in line with other regional exchanges. Japan's Nikkei declined 3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 2.35% and South Korea's Kospi Composite lost 3.27%.

"The decline was mainly pressured by Trump's announcement of 25% import tariffs against Canada and Mexico starting March 4, with China charged an additional 10% tariff on the same date," noted the SET.

Trump also threatened to impose 25% tariffs on automobiles and other goods imported from the EU.

Asia Plus Securities said Trump's tariffs are expected to drive US inflation from 2.6% now to 2.9% in the third quarter this year, possibly prompting the Federal Reserve to adopt more hawkish monetary policies, triggering fund outflow from risk assets.

"The US economy may slow if inflation is expected to rise based on Trump's trade policies. The Fed could have a hard time implementing monetary policies as the risk of stagflation is rising," the brokerage noted.