Paopoom touts cheap stocks

Listen to this article

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul says smart investors will notice now is a good time to build up their portfolios, given stock market sentiment.

He said smart investors will consider the fundamental economic factors and understand the declining market offers a good opportunity to invest, while unsophisticated investors will not see this chance.

Pressured by weak economic growth prospects, muted company earnings and concerns over the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index slid below 1,200 points on Friday, with analysts saying no significant rebound is in sight.

Following a significant market decline on Monday, weighed down by weak earnings results for last year's fourth quarter and rising concerns about Trump's tariffs, analysts expect the SET index to remain sideways down.

Risk assets in emerging markets are being pressured by a trade war after Trump confirmed tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Mr Paopoom also commented on a poll that showed people are not satisfied with the government's performance. He said all the economic figures improved in every quarter of last year, except for the slumping auto industry.

He said the economic figures should continue to be positive for the first quarter this year, with the exception of the auto sector.

Most Thais are dissatisfied with the performance of the government and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, according to an opinion poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration late last month.

Mr Paopoom denied public criticism that the government does not carry out economic reforms, noting it is undertaking several reform programmes now, such as drafting a financial hub law and a law to establish the National Credit Guarantee Agency.

The financial hub draft law establishes a One Stop Authority Committee with powers ranging from issuing and revoking licences to granting both tax and non-tax incentives for businesses investing in setting up a financial hub in Thailand.

In February, the National Economic and Social Development Council issued a growth projection of 2.3-3.3% this year, with growth driven by higher government consumption and investment, robust domestic private demand, a strong tourism sector, and sustained expansion in exports.

The government wants to push economic growth to 3.5% this year by raising export growth to 4%, up from the Commerce Ministry target of 2%, increasing tourism revenue, and registering foreign direct investment of at least 400 billion baht.