Premier eager to bolster SEC's legal clout

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stressed the need for stock exchange authorities to expedite legal action against market misconduct and ensure rapid progress on cases affecting several people and the economy.

During a meeting with key financial and regulatory agencies, the premier also reiterated the importance of ensuring listed companies comply with stock exchange regulations, particularly the free float requirement, to improve market transparency and attract more investors.

Other topics of discussion include amending related laws to prevent market misconduct, such as revising regulations on securities trading to prevent future problems.

The government also wants to amend laws to enhance fraud prevention and grant the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigative authority to strengthen regulatory enforcement, according to an SEC statement.

Ms Paetongtarn met with the SEC, Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and Department of Special Investigation, and was updated on the state of the bourse, while reviewing measures to restore investor confidence.

SEC secretary-general Pornanong Budsaratragoon said the regulator has streamlined its internal processes to accelerate enforcement actions. Since early 2025, 15 legal actions have been taken, involving about 40 offenders.

"The SEC is working with the SET to enhance fair and transparent trading practices," said Ms Pornanong.

"We are revising disclosure rules for executives pledging company shares as collateral, ensuring investors have access to critical information."

The regulator is also reviewing securities laws to strengthen Thailand's capital market and lift investor confidence, she said.

"The meeting highlights the government's commitment to cracking down on market misconduct, improving regulatory frameworks and enhancing transparency to create a more attractive and secure investment environment for both local and international investors," said Ms Pornanong.

On Monday, the SEC revamped guidelines for digital asset fund managers, aiming to bridge traditional finance with digital assets.

Under the new guidelines, securities companies and fund management firms already licensed to manage mutual funds and private funds, can now invest in digital assets under existing securities regulations.

The revised rules are meant to integrate conventional financial institutions into the rapidly growing investment token market.

The SEC seeks to enhance market accessibility, allowing investors to tap into both primary and secondary markets through well-established channels, she said.

These changes are designed to offer greater flexibility and diversity in the investment strategies of mutual funds and private funds.

With digital assets now falling under the regulatory umbrella, investors can expect a more robust ecosystem that supports a broader range of investment opportunities, according to the SEC.

The updated guidelines were published in the Royal Gazette and were enforced since March 16.