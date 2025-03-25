Foreign investment surges in first 2 months

Listen to this article

Investors prepare to shake hands during an investment forum held recently by the Board of Investment. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Foreign investment in the first two months of this year saw a 68% increase in the number of projects and a 33% rise in the investment value compared to the same period last year.

According to deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan, the latest report on foreign business investment approvals under the Foreign Business Act (1999) reveals that 181 applications were approved in the first two months of this year, marking a 68% increase compared to the same period last year.

Of the total, 41 investment projects came through the foreign business licence application channel, with 140 from the foreign business certification letter application.

Total investment amounted to 35.2 billion baht, an increase of 33% from the corresponding period of 2024, and the creation of 1,344 jobs for locals, a 140% rise.

The top five foreign investors by country were: Japan, with 38 investment projects, accounting for 21% of foreign businesses and an investment of 13.6 billion baht; and China, with 23 projects, representing 13% of foreign businesses and an investment of 5.11 billion baht.

In third place, Singapore contributed 23 investment projects, making up 13% with an investment of 4.49 billion baht.

The US had 23 projects, representing 11% with an investment of 1.37 billion baht, while Hong Kong had 16 projects, accounting for 9% and an investment of 1.59 billion baht.

Given the locations where foreign investments were made, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) saw 57 investments in the first two months, accounting for 31% of total foreign investment. In terms of investment value, it made up 50% of total foreign investment.

Nineteen investors from Japan contributed 8.09 billion baht, 14 from China invested 2.75 billion baht, eight from Singapore invested 2.19 billion baht and 16 investors from other countries invested a total of 4.5 billion baht.

Investment in the EEC has risen significantly, with a 63% rise in the number of investors compared to the same period last year.

Ms Sasikarn said foreign investments help transfer specialised knowledge and technology to Thai nationals.

The government is committed to making Thailand a key regional investment hub, focusing on attracting investments that enhance industries and improve Thailand's global competitiveness, while also supporting the transfer of new technology and knowledge to Thai workers to create sustainable economic growth opportunities, she said.