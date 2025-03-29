Investors urged to adjust portfolios

The Tisco Economic Strategy Unit (ESU) advises investors to adjust their portfolios to mitigate risks from US protectionist policies by focusing on US finance and energy stocks to capitalise on profit opportunities.

Diversifying into global fixed-income assets to manage market volatility effectively is also recommended, noted the think tank.

Komsorn Prakobphol, head of economic strategy at Tisco ESU, said the US economy is likely to slow, but not enter a recession.

The unit slashed Thailand's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.8% from 3%, with the possibility of further reduction to 2.1% if trade tensions persist and tourism recovers slower than expected.

Global stock markets have recorded significant sell-offs, particularly in the US, where major indices have declined by around 10%. The technology sector, once the key driver of market growth, has now become a drag on performance, he said.

"The primary market pressure comes from concerns over a weakening US economy, coupled with uncertainty surrounding Washington's trade policies. Investors should monitor the US announcement of new tariffs on April 2," said Mr Komsorn.

Tisco ESU recommends shifting investments towards industries benefiting from US corporate tax reduction and companies that rely heavily on domestic demand in the US to shield against trade war impacts.

Key sectors include US finance stocks, which are expected to benefit from rising interest rate spreads and deregulation policies, as well as US energy stocks. Although oil prices face short-term pressure from economic concerns, the sector is poised for recovery, noted the think tank.

"If trade tensions escalate and the US imposes a 10% tariff on global trade partners, US corporate earnings could decline by 4-5%. However, corporate tax cuts may help offset most of the negative impact," he said.

Strategist Thanathat Srisawast views the evolving trade landscape under US President Donald Trump as increasing economic uncertainty, reflected in the Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index surging to levels exceeding those during the 2020 Covid lockdown period.

Tisco ESU expects Europe's economic recovery to be driven by Germany's fiscal deficit plan aimed at stimulating growth and strengthening national defence. However, the recovery timeline remains uncertain, with potential risks from US trade policies.

Economist Methas Rattanasorn said if Thailand's economy continues to grow at 2.8%, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to maintain the policy interest rate at 2% throughout this year.

If additional pressure arises from trade wars and tourism gains plateau, the MPC might trim the rate 1-2 more times, reducing the policy rate to 1.50-1.75% this year, he said.

Mr Methas said a key risk for Thailand's economy is US tariff retaliation that is estimated to impact GDP by 0.35-0.5 percentage points. A slowdown in tourism, particularly if Chinese opt for domestic travel, could potentially reduce Thai GDP by 0.2 percentage points, he said.

"If these risks materialise, Thailand's economic growth in 2025 could slow to 2.1%, below the 2.5% recorded in 2024," said Mr Methas.

A crucial factor to watch is the US tariff announcement on April 2, which could significantly impact Thailand's economic outlook and global financial markets, he said.