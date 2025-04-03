Gold steadies after hitting all-time high

Listen to this article

A staff member counts money at the Hua Seng Heng gold shop in the Yaowarat neighbourhood of Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Gold prices took a breather on Thursday after surging to yet another all-time high after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping import tariffs drove investors to the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold was steady at $3,130.21 an ounce at 0830 GMT amid some profit-taking, after hitting a record peak of $3,167.57 earlier in the session. US gold futures were down 0.4% to $3,154.10.

Thai selling prices, which reached 50,000 baht per baht-weight (15.2 grammes) for the first time on Tuesday, were quoted on Thursday afternoon at 50,730 baht, up 300 baht from the previous day, according to the Thai Gold Traders Association.

Analysts said a massive arbitrage trade that had drawn tens of billions of dollars’ worth of gold and silver to the United States came to an abrupt halt with Wednesday’s announcement that precious metals would be exempt from Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

For several months, prices in New York have traded at large and unusual premiums to global benchmarks as traders weighed the risk that precious metals could be caught up in tariffs. The differential created an incentive for banks and traders to load planes and ships with so much bullion that it distorted US trade data in the process.

On Thursday, US premiums for precious metals tumbled after a list of exemptions from the tariffs included gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

The difference between front-month Comex gold and spot gold in London dropped to $23 an ounce, from over $62 the day before.

“(Wednesday’s) announcement effectively puts an end to the massive flow of precious metals into the US over the last few months as the exchange-traded funds collapse,” said Anant Jatia, chief investment officer at Greenland Investment Management, a hedge fund specialising in commodity arbitrage trading.

Gold prices have risen 19% so far in 2025 as a combination of factors — including economic and geopolitical uncertainties, robust central bank purchases and increased flows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds — has supported the metal.

“The pervading tension created by tariffs has created deep uncertainty in financial markets and gold, as the ultimate flight to quality, is benefiting,” said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.

“Picking a price top is difficult when you are at an all-time high, but it is clear gold has momentum. It is clear dips are bought aggressively and this confirms that underlying sentiment remains strong.”

Trump on Wednesday announced plans to slap a 10% tariff on most goods imported to the US, as well as much higher levies on dozens of rivals and allies alike. The far-reaching duties have sent global markets reeling amid concerns they could dampen economic growth and stoke inflation.

Analysts at ANZ said that central bank purchases of gold, and strategic fund flows into the metal, would push prices higher towards $3,200 over the next six months.