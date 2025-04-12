Risk appetite sapped by trade war worries

Listen to this article

(Photo: 123RF)

RECAP: Stocks in Asian emerging markets slipped yesterday as anxiety over tariff uncertainty and the broader fallout from an escalating US-China trade war prompted a pullback from riskier assets. But there was relief for regional currencies as the US dollar fell below 100 against a basket of major units for the first time since July 2023.

The SET index moved in a range of 1,056.41 and 1,146.86 points this week, before closing yesterday at 1,128.66, up 0.3% from the previous week, with daily turnover averaging 45.33 billion baht.

Retail investors were net buyers of 3.54 billion baht. Institutional investors were net sellers of 3.71 billion baht, followed by brokerage firms at 1.27 billion and foreign investors at 1.11 billion.

NEWSMAKERS: Now that US President Donald Trump has given dozens of countries including Thailand a 90-day reprieve from stiff reciprocal tariffs, attention is focused on a two-superpower trade war. As of yesterday -- and figures can change by the day -- Chinese imports to the US faced a tariff of 145% and US imports to China were taxed at 84%.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that since Trump announced tariffs, nearly 70 countries have contacted the US about trade negotiations, which may take several months.

Gold prices breached $3,200 an ounce for the first time on Friday, fuelled by a weaker dollar and an escalating trade war that sent investors rushing towards safe-haven assets. Thai selling prices were quoted at 51,100 baht per baht-weight (15.2 grammes).

US consumer prices rose 2.4% year-on-year, slowing from February and below market expectations, bolstering the case for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year. But minutes from the Fed's March 18–19 meeting showed members indicating they might hold rates steady at 4.25-4.50% in May if inflation remains high.

The People's Bank of China has asked state banks to delay dollar purchases and to increase scrutiny of customers' dollar purchase orders to prevent speculation and volatility of the yuan after it weakened due to trade war concerns.

China remains in a deflationary state, with March consumer prices falling 0.1% year-on-year, though that was an improvement from a drop of 0.7% in February. The Producer Price Index lost 2.5%, after a 2.2% decrease a month earlier.

Citi has cut its outlook for Japanese economic growth to 0.9% in 2025, from prior forecasts of 1.4%, citing the impact of higher US tariffs.

South Korea has announced emergency funding worth 3 trillion won ($2 billion) for its automobile industry to soften the blow from US tariffs.

The Philippine central bank resumed its easing cycle on Thursday, cutting its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%.

Apple Inc chartered cargo flights to ferry 600 tonnes of iPhones, estimated at 1.5 million units, to the US from India, after it stepped up production there in an effort to beat new tariffs.

The Chinese EV giant BYD expects to report record first-quarter profits, with year-on-year growth of 90-120%, after shipping more than 1 million cars. However, it said the China-US trade war could cast a shadow over the company's global ambitions.

Prada has agreed to buy Versace for $1.38 billion, strengthening its position as Italy's largest fashion group by adding one of the luxury industry's best-known brands.

Thailand will step up a crackdown on foreign companies circumventing high US tariffs by claiming false certificates of origin as it prepares for negotiations with Washington to secure relief from a 36% tariff hit, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said Thailand plans to revamp its import duty structure and non-trade barriers as it prepares for trade talks with the US.

Thai trade negotiators will also factor in the impact of high tariffs slapped on China, which could lead to an influx of cheap imports that would hurt local producers, finance ministry officials said.

The SET Index slumped nearly 5% on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level since March 2020, in response to US tariff announcements. That prompted regulators to ban short selling until the end of the week and to reduce ceiling and floor limits to 15% from 30% to curb potential volatility.

The Thai Bond Market Association said high-yield bonds maturing in 2025 total 95 billion baht, with 14% facing rollover difficulties, particularly from smaller issuers. These firms may need to seek bondholder approval to postpone debt payments to avoid default.

Thai financial markets will be closed for the Songkran festival April 12-15 and will reopen on April 16.

The government delayed a parliamentary debate on a bill seeking to legalise casinos as opposition mounts against the controversial proposal touted as a way to attract investment and bolster tourism.

The consumer confidence index in March fell for a second straight month to 48.9, its lowest level in five months, from 49.4 in February to due to higher living costs, sluggish economic growth and concerns about US tariffs.

The Ministry of Transport said a 20-baht flat-rate train fare on eight rail lines in Bangkok would take effect from from Sept 30, 2025. However, only Thai citizens will qualify.

The cabinet approved reductions in transfer and mortgage fees to 0.01%, effective until June 30, 2026, for homes and condos worth up to 7 million baht to stimulate the slumping real estate sector.

Foreign tourist arrivals from Jan 1 to April 6 exceeded 10 million, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said. Arrivals in the week from March 31 to April 6 were up 2.9% from the week before.

Gulf Development is preparing to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal at the Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in Chon Buri to strengthen its gas business.

The 46th Bangkok Motor Show attracted 1.6 million visitors, with bookings of around 79,000 cars, up 45% from the previous event, organisers said. The Chinese EV brand BYD topped the table with 9,819 cars booked.

COMING UP: On Wednesday, the UK and the euro zone release inflation data, the US reports retail sales and Fed chairman Jerome Powell speaks. On Thursday, the European Central Bank announces a rate decision. China will release a foreign direct investment report on Friday. Most markets in the West will be closed on Good Friday, April 18.

STOCKS TO WATCH: Asia Plus Securities notes that the government is preparing a contingency plan to raise the public debt ceiling to 70% of GDP, from 60% mandated currently, to cushion potential impacts from aggressive US tax hikes. If tariffs significantly weaken exports, further economic stimulus may be required. Given these factors, the brokerage recommends domestic-oriented stocks, particularly in the retail and finance sectors. Picks include CPALL, CPAXT, HMPRO, MTC and SAWAD.

InnovestX Securities says that while the 90-day delay pause on US tariff hikes gives Thailand an opportunity to negotiate with Washington, the potential for a broader global slowdown from a US-China trade war remains a key concern. It recommends stocks with strong fundamentals and defensive characteristics, such as PTT with a target price of 41 baht, BCH (20 baht) and GULF (70 baht).

TECHNICAL VIEW: Asia Plus Securities sees support at 1,060 points and resistance at 1,140. InnovestX Securities sees support at 1,110 and resistance at 1,170.